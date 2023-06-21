The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Willett Road, near Ben Hawes Park.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Younman said a report of a shooting was received at 12:30 p.m. Youngman said deputies arrived to find a victim shot in the head.
The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in critical condition, Youngman said. The victim later died as a result of their injury.
Sheriff's office detectives were at the scene collecting evidence and conducting interviews Wednesday afternoon. No other information was available as of 3 p.m.
