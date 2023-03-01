The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has had its accreditation revoked by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
It was discovered the department had not complied with all of the requirements to become accredited.
Sheriff Brad Youngman, who took office in January, said he discovered there was a potential issue and took it to the Association of Chiefs of Police. The issue took place before Youngman became sheriff.
At issue is an evidence warehouse used by the sheriff’s department.
The KACP requires inspections of all facilities a law enforcement agency uses. But KACP did not know about the existence of the warehouse when it did inspections in 2015 and 2020, KACP’s executive director said.
Accreditation is voluntary, and not every agency pursues it because of the time and cost involved.
Some direct benefits of being accredited include the department receiving a reduction in its liability insurance costs, officials said previously.
Youngman said accredited agencies are “less likely to get sued, because you are using best practices. You get insurance (discounts), and it’s a source of pride, because you’re an accredited agency.”
Losing accreditation will not affect the sheriff’s office’s normal operations, Youngman said Tuesday. Rather, not being accredited means the office has not met what are considered the professional best practices as established by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Youngman said after becoming sheriff, he attended a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association convention where the executive director of KACP talked about the accreditation process. Youngman said afterward, he became concerned that the warehouse did not meet accreditation standards.
“I called the (KACP) accreditation manager and asked him if they knew about our evidence warehouse,” Youngman said. “He didn’t, and asked to come see it.”
Youngman said KACP Executive Director Shawn Butler said the warehouse didn’t meet accreditation standards and expressed concern that the warehouse had not been disclosed when the sheriff’s office was first inspected in 2015, then reinspected in 2020.
Butler said the application for accreditation requires an agency to list a “satellite station, sub-stations, or outside facilities,” including storage facilities.
“We inspect everything,” Butler said. “What I would tell you is the warehouse was not disclosed to us, so we wouldn’t have known to inspect it.”
More from this section
Yougman said the issues with the evidence warehouse had to do with the lack of an alarm system, the need for more security surveillance cameras and on-site work station, and the need for separation of department equipment from evidence in the warehouse. None of the issues would have compromised any department evidence, Youngman said.
“The integrity of the evidence is not the issue,” Youngman said. “Our evidence is collected, processed and stored per standards.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel was informed and told the issue does not cast doubt on evidence stored there, Youngman said.
The association’s executive board voted Feb. 22 to remove the sheriff’s office as an accredited agency, requiring the office to go through the entire accreditation process again.
“I would agree with the KACP decision on this,” Youngman said. “If I had been on the board, I would have voted the same way.”
Youngman said the sheriff’s office has already installed an alarm system at the warehouse and has approached Fiscal Court for funds to make other improvements recommended by KACP.
The KACP also sent inspectors to review other aspects of the sheriff’s office but did not find any other discrepancies, Youngman said.
Bill Thompson, a retired major and head of investigations for the sheriff’s office, oversaw the accreditation process from 2013 to 2015, when the office was first accredited. Thompson said the site was used for large pieces of evidence, like vehicles or things too big to be stored in the evidence room at the sheriff’s office.
Thompson said he was not aware the facility needed to be inspected as part of the process.
“My only answer is, an off-site facility having to be inspected by an accreditation inspector or accreditation team, I didn’t really see that or have knowledge of it,” Thompson said. “Obviously, I’m wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”
Retired Sheriff Keith Cain said as head of the office, he was ultimately responsible for accreditation.
“Bill says he took ultimate responsibility for that, but I want you to understand that everything that happened at the sheriff’s office when I was in office was my responsibility,” Cain said. “If there was a mistake, it was an honest mistake. I had then, and I continue to have tremendous respect for Bill Thompson.”
Youngman said the office will pursue accreditation again, which will take time. The department’s daily operations are unaffected by losing accreditation.
“The office I’m working hard toward building deserves to be accredited honestly,” Youngman said. “There are operational changes for the better” through the improvements to the warehouse, but “the day-in, day-out operation is not affected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.