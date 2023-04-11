Sheriff Patrol Car

Daviess County Sheriff’s new patrol car design is pictured.

 Photo submitted

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new design on its patrol vehicles, replacing the designs that have been used for over a decade.

Sheriff Brad Youngman said the first vehicle with the new design is on the road, and a second vehicle is expected to be out on patrol later this week. The department will replace the old designs over the next few months, Youngman said Monday.

