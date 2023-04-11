The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new design on its patrol vehicles, replacing the designs that have been used for over a decade.
Sheriff Brad Youngman said the first vehicle with the new design is on the road, and a second vehicle is expected to be out on patrol later this week. The department will replace the old designs over the next few months, Youngman said Monday.
The new design features green lettering and a sheriff’s badge. It replaces the brown and gold lettering and the knight holding a sword and badge that was adopted in 2012.
Youngman said the idea to replace the old design came from “feedback from the community and feedback from patrol deputies that drive the cars.”
“I think people were wanting a fresher look,” Youngman said Monday. “People enjoyed the knight design, but people were wanting something neater.”
The sheriff’s office worked with DMC graphics, which came up with several options, Youngman said.
“They were able to give us a couple of ideas,” Youngman said. “The command staff narrowed it down to three, and the deputies voted.”
The sheriff’s office also recently redesigned deputy uniforms for a more utilitarian style. Deputies will still have traditional brown uniforms for formal events
The new vehicle design will be rolled out gradually, Youngman said.
“We are not going to do all of our cars,” Youngman said. For example, older vehicles that are near the end of their service lives won’t be updated.
“We are hoping to get it down in the next two to three months,” Youngman said.
Youngman said he wanted residents to be aware of the new design hitting the streets, so they’re not confused if they see one at scene or traffic stop.
The office staff is happy with the design, Youngman said.
“We are proud of it, and we want people to see it,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
