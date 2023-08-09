The Daviess County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling school zones across the city and county for the next several days as students return Wednesday for the 2023-24 school year.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said deputies will be patrolling school zones for traffic violations for the first eight days of the school year.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

