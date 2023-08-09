The Daviess County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling school zones across the city and county for the next several days as students return Wednesday for the 2023-24 school year.
In a press release, the sheriff's office said deputies will be patrolling school zones for traffic violations for the first eight days of the school year.
Extra deputies will be on duty to patrol school zones in Owensboro, Whitesville and in the county, the release says.
The release says deputies will look for violations such as speeding in school zones, running stop signs and unsafe driving.
People should plan for school zones being busy, the release says, and parents should remind their children who are walking or biking to school to avoid distractions — such as cell phones or headphones — that may limit awareness of approaching vehicles.
