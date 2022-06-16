By every indication, May 23 was a typical day at the Bartley-Smith home until the unthinkable happened.
Dondreeca Smith had just returned to her Buford Lane apartment in Elizabethtown. She had dropped off a son at Bluegrass Middle School and was about to take her 16-year-old son Derrick Smith to school.
“It felt like any other day,” Dondreeca said. “That’s what we usually do.”
Dondreeca was in the home to grab a couple items and check on Derrick, who already was up and getting ready. Then she went back out to the family’s vehicle to retrieve her purse.
“I noticed a car that was a space away from me,” she said. “But I hadn’t really paid attention. I just thought it was my neighbors.”
Dondreeca went back into the home to grab a drink when she heard the front door open. Derrick was heading out to the vehicle to wait for her.
That’s when shots rang out.
“As soon as I walked outside, I already saw two dudes in all black. That kind of alerted me,” Derrick said. “So when I walked out, I just froze.”
Derrick then saw another person jump out from the vehicle with a large gun.
“It was no pistol,” he said. “I remember that.”
Trying to take cover, Derrick ran between his mother’s and father’s vehicles.
“I think I was already hit twice, but I didn’t know it,” he said. “I just ran back inside and that’s when I started getting hit even more.”
Dondreeca ran to the window to see a car peeling away and then gave chase in hysterics, she said.
“I just knew it was Derrick because my daughter was asleep in her room and my oldest son was asleep on the sofa,” she said. “I just screamed and ran out the front door. I didn’t realize he ran to the kitchen.”
“They were waiting there for him for at least five minutes,” she added.
After chasing the car for an unknown distance, Dondreeca stopped and immediately ran back to the apartment, where Derrick was coming out.
He had been shot eight times.
“Blood was seeping through his shirt,” she said. “I couldn’t stop screaming.”
Derrick, holding his side, told his mother to drive him to the hospital, which is nearby.
“He talked to me the whole time,” she said. “He said, ‘Momma, Momma, calm down. I’m alright. I’m alright.’ ”
Even though he was in pain, Derrick said he wasn’t worried about himself.
“I’m the type of person to worry about another person more than myself,” he said. “I felt OK. I didn’t really feel death. I don’t know how that feels really.”
While Derrick was reassuring her, Dondreeca was reassuring him, telling him he would be OK.
“Leaving my family was the most heartbreaking part,” Derrick said. “I really just wanted to go back inside and get in my bed.”
In a few terrifying moments, Dondreeca arrived at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
“I pulled immediately into the hospital parking lot,” she said, noticing a family dog had stowed away on the trip.
Dondreeca ran into the emergency room looking for assistance saying she was met with confused looks from the employees.
“They were shocked, I’m sure,” she said, adding that the hospital probably wasn’t used to admitting a gunshot-wound victim that early in the morning.
When the dust settled, Derrick would require surgery to treat the multiple gunshots to his neck, back, rear, abdomen, shoulder and chest.
“I wish I could get it out of my head, but that is all I can see,” Dondreeca said. “It was just unreal.”
Although he couldn’t process it all at the time, Derrick said after the fact one thing was for certain.
“They were trying to kill me,” he said. “They wasn’t shooting me just to shoot me. They were trying to get rid of me.”
While the family believes they know who ambushed Derrick, Elizabethtown police have not identified a suspect or suspects.
EPD spokesman Chris Denham said investigators are working hard on the case.
“The detectives follow every lead that’s been provided to them,” he said. “They desperately want to solve this. They want to identify the suspect. They want justice for the victim. They want to prevent any further acts being committed by this suspect.”
For Derrick, the trouble began well before this incident, Dondreeca said, adding her son has been a subject of bullying.
According to Dondreeca, Derrick has been the target of assaults and fights at the mall, the county fair and on the school bus and other forms of bullying at various schools.
“It got so bad, he couldn’t go to the mall, he couldn’t go to McDonald’s where his sister worked,” she said.
Dondreeca said her son has been diagnosed with ADHD, which led to behavior issues at school to include being hyperactivity and other disturbances in the classroom.
“I don’t raise my kids as if they have a disability,” she said, adding Derrick is able to make his own decisions about whether he needs to take prescribed medication. “We sit down as a family and we make these decisions together. I just don’t force medication on my children.”
The problems affected Derrick’s academic work, he said, because he was overthinking and losing sleep.
“I was trying my hardest,” he said. “That’s all I can say.”
It has forced a policy change for the family, Dondreeca said.
“I just kept them inside for the past two years,” she said. “That’s been their life. When they go to the mall, I go with them. When they go out to eat, I go with them.”
Dondreeca said the family always has been close praying and reading the Bible together, picnic and walk the family’s dogs.
Derrick even started working with his mother at a local hotel on the weekends.
While he’s had troubles lately, Dondreeca said her son is loving, kind and caring.
“He’s very sweet and helpful, especially with the animals,” she said. “He’s still a baby.”
The recent events have been hard to witness as a mother, making her feel helpless, Dondreeca said.
“I never thought I’d be here,” she said. “I tried my best. I’m not perfect, but I don’t understand. I don’t get it.”
Since the shooting, Derrick has lost 26 pounds and is awaiting another surgery to reverse a colostomy.
The family also moved because their home no longer felt safe, said Nathaniel Bartley, Derrick’s father.
“We didn’t feel like we didn’t have protection,” he said, adding the family tried staying in a hotel, but the expense was too great.
Because they wanted to leave quickly, the family took few of their possessions, Bartley said.
“I kind of feel helpless,” he said. “Then we had to move with nothing. We came out here with nothing, with just a few clothes and our dogs.”
Although the circumstances have left the family “technically homeless” and living out state, Derrick said he doesn’t hate the people who did this to him.
“I’m not that kind of person. I never will be,” he said. “I still pray for them at night.”
Derrick said his faith has carried him through tough times and in his recovery.
“When I was growing up, I faulted God for everything, but something woke me up,” he said. “All I could do was just pray.”
Now focused on his recovery, Derrick said getting shot wasn’t the most difficult part of the incident.
“The most difficult thing about it is seeing my family have to go through it,” he said. “Not too much of myself because I’m strong, I have to go through it.”
The family has started a GoFundMe to help defray some of the costs of the move and Derrick’s medical bills, Dondreeca said. To donate, go to bit.ly/3b4tZVN.
Denham said anyone with information regarding the case can anonymously call Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123 or EPD at to 270-765-4125 speak to investigators.
Although it’s been tough with no definitive outcome to his case yet, Derrick said he’s just thankful.
“I’m alright,” he said. “Every day I wake up and every day I’m thankful for it. I’m glad to have a second chance.”
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
