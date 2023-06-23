The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the female who was found shot in the head Wednesday near Ben Hawes Park and later died.

According to the sheriff’s report, an autopsy Thursday morning confirmed that 16-year-old Gaymee Paw died from a “single gunshot wound to the victim’s head.”

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.