The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and Independence Bank hosted its second Shop Owensboro Summer Edition on Saturday, highlighting local businesses and encouraging residents to shop local.
The event was originally created in 2020 to stimulate business during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some merchants claiming it as one of their best business days that year.
Jessica Woods, owner of Byron & Barclay on Second Street, said the store participates in many of the chamber events, as well as its Shop Owensboro Summer Edition last year. She said it was a day of heavy foot traffic in the fine goods and apparel store.
“Last year was the first year that they did a summer edition and I think that was kind of their main focus, was to encourage people to shop small year-round,” she said. “It’s usually a really good day. We stay pretty busy until we close. We always have good foot traffic, more so than a usual Saturday.”
Woods said the store also regularly participates in the chamber’s Shop Owensboro event the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
“It’s always just a great event and a great time, and they do a really good job with it,” she said.
Azzip Pizza, a somewhat new business in the Owensboro area, participated in the Shop Owensboro event for the first time this year, according to regional manager Josh Boze.
Boze said the event is a good way to help support local businesses, which then, in turn, help support the community as a whole.
“It’s really cool to be able to participate,” he said. “It really highlights just how many small businesses are out there in our community.”
