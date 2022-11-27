Community members filed into Independence Bank’s main branch Saturday morning to grab bags full of goodies from local businesses as ‘Shop Owensboro, Powered by Independence Bank” kicked off.
The event, sponsored by Independence Bank, is hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber in Commerce and continues through Dec. 3.
“The crowd is continuing to grow,” said Nick Oller, Daviess County president for Independence Bank. “The hype for this event goes back several years. We’re looking forward to another exciting day.”
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said a record amount of local businesses (70) are participating in Shop Owensboro.
“They’re all small businesses, which makes up about 90% of our local economy,” she said. “It’s just a really important day to get out and promote local, because those are the people who donate to our causes, who are our neighbors and our friends. We have to do what we have to do to make them successful.”
Oller said when Charles Reid created the bank, he wanted it to be different.
“He wanted to make an impact in our community, and today is no doubt making a big impact in our community,” Oller said. “That’s why we do it. It’s a way to say thank you to our community, thank you to our customers and definitely a thank you to these small businesses here in Owensboro.”
Since Shop Owensboro began in 2015, there have been changes and adaptations that have had to be made.
“We had to adapt through COVID, obviously, but every year we’ve added different things and ways to promote the businesses,” Brake said. “We always try to make it a little bit more fun. The Independence Bank group, they know how to make things fun.”
Oller said this was the first time Shop Owensboro has had a 5K. The Holiday Hustle 5K is sponsored by the Neblett Center and CASA of the Ohio Valley.
“It’s just a community partnership we have with these folks,” Oller said. “They’ve done a fantastic job today of organizing and planning that as well.”
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the Neblett Center, said the final count of runners in the 5K was between 90 and 100.
“It was way more than we were expecting,” he said. “I think our initial goal was 50. We were told if we had 50 to 100 people sign up, we would be doing pretty good for our first one.”
Cottoner said his expectations for the first 5K were low, but that it turned into a blessing.
“It’s been a good energy,” he said. “As good as it can be when it’s 38 degrees. The community has been very supportive, and to me, that’s the most important thing.”
Ashley Evans-Smith, executive director of CASA, agreed that the 5K exceeded the expectations.
“When we talked to the people from Rise Up and Run, who helped us with this event, they helped us make reasonable expectations for a first time race, and we exceeded what that was,” she said. “We’re proud of our staff who helped make this happen, and of course the community for showing up and supporting our organizations.”
First to get their bags Saturday were Angela Estes and Brandon Grigsby, who had been in line since 7:45 a.m. for the doors to open at 9 a.m.
Estes said she has been participating for several years, but this was the first year for Grigsby.
“(The best part is) getting all the coupons and going to all the stores,” Estes said.
Grigsby said he didn’t have any expectations for the event.
“I’m just happy to be able to support the local businesses we have in town,” he said. “It was something that (Estes) told me about, and I thought I’d like to give it a try to see what it’s all about.”
Estes said it’s important to support local businesses.
“We have too many big businesses in town taking over,” she said. “Support your local people.”
Grigsby agreed, adding that it’s a show of support to the community.
Janet May owns A Day in Time, at 103A West 3rd St., and is participating in Shop Owensboro with her business for the second time.
“Last year it was a fabulous week, and we’re expecting another fabulous week,” she said. “This is an event that the whole town looks forward to, and we get behind it very early.”
May said she began talking about this event a month ago with her customers.
“We really push this event with our customers,” she said. “They’re excited about it, and we’re excited about it.”
A Day in Time offered 20% off all of their Christmas items on Saturday.
“We also ordered spinning wheels with different discounts on it,” she said. “We spin it at every top of the hour, and we will have a new discount.”
The postcard shoppers received on Saturday allows for A Day in Time customers to get a pair of free Yo Socks when spending $50 or more.
“We did that last year, and it was an astounding success,” she said. “They can pick out the pair they want from a wall of options.”
Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents at 101A West 3rd St., said the business has been participating since the inception of Shop Owensboro.
“This is our biggest day of the year,” she said. “This year we have a card in the chamber bags and you can get a free gift with a $50 purchase.”
Ford said customers can also spin a roulette wheel for a chance at added savings.
“We have 20% off all Christmas and 50% of fall items, and those will be going on all week long,” she said.
Ford’s favorite part of Shop Owensboro is meeting new and returning customers.
“Everybody has that Christmas spirit going on,” she said. “You see new faces, old faces. A lot come in to see their family for Thanksgiving so we can see them again. It’s nice to catch up with people.”
