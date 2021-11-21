“Shop Owensboro, Powered by Independence Bank” returns on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the seventh year and continues through Dec. 4.
Kenzie Tomes, communications and events coordinator for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “This provides shoppers with more opportunity to take advantage of the special offers through the full week of this event, rather than trying to rush and make it to all of the locations in one day.”
It had been a one-day event until last year, when the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of people who could be in a store at the same time.
There were only 59 stores that participated last year.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said, “Shop Owensboro is our local version of Shop Small Saturday. Over the past few years, this event has grown into an exciting movement where shoppers from all over make a day of supporting our local shops and merchants. There is a grass-roots empowerment effect when so many people plan the day to keep their money at home. The economic impact of those dollars spent here multiply several times.”
Tomes said each store will feature is own deals and discounts.
“Each business provides 500 inserts that are placed in the Shop Owensboro bags,” she said. “Our chamber staff, along with the Independence Bank team, will hand out these bags at 9 a.m. Saturday outside the Owensboro Convention Center.”
“Businesses also bring in one $25 gift card, and these will be placed randomly throughout the 500 Shop Owensboro bags.”
She said information is available at chamber.owensboro.com.
The Shop Owensboro campaign was launched in 2015.
Until then, it had just been part of Small Business Saturday, an event started by American Express in 2010 to help bring shoppers to locally-owned stores.
There were 51 stores that participated the first year.
Businesses participating this year include: A Day In Time, Adorn Boutique, Azzip Pizza, Be Real Sports Cycling and Fitness, Bella Ragazza Boutique, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Boutique 54, Brew Bridge, Budget Blinds of Owensboro, Byron & Barclay, Cecil Farms Produce & White Chateau, Chicken Salad Chick, Consumer Mall, Cottage Farm Stand and Baking Company, Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel, Drake’s, EnVogue, Escape Today, Fetta Pizza, GADSOOK. Gene’s Health Food, Gramps Coffee & Donuts, Home Inspired, J.J. Foster, Jiffy Lube, Julep Home and Gift, Kidstop Children’s Boutique, Lance & Co. Jewelers, Legends, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Mantled Home, Mellow Mushroom Owensboro, Molly’s Mixins, Nick T. Arnold Jewelers, Niko’s Bakery & Café, Owensboro Family YMCA, Owensboro Health HealthPark, Owensboro Symphony, Party Paper Place, Peacocks and Pearls, Preservation Station Market and Event Center, Profile by Sanford, Pure Barre Owensboro, Rayelle Collection, Red Wing Shoes Owensboro, RiverPark EyeCare, Robin’s Resale & Boutique, Rowland Family Dentistry LLC, Serene Relief Wellness, Shoe Stop, Simply Chic Home Accents, SIP Owensboro, Swank Style & Boutique LLC, The Christmas Store at Integrity, The Earle, The Market @ Hill View Farms, The Party Space Place, The Pub On Second, The Red Door Salon & Boutique, The Scrub Shoppe, The Skin Therapist, The Unique Nest, Trison’s Gifts, Trunnell’s Market & Gourmet Deli on 54, Welborn Floral Company, Whittaker Guns, Willow and Pine Market and XBS of Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
