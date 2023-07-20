The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Shop Owensboro Summer Edition, powered by Independence Bank, on Saturday.
In 2020, to help merchants — many of whom had closed for weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions — the chamber created a summer version of its popular Shop Owensboro campaign that’s on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The idea was to help local merchants, restaurants and other small businesses.
It was so successful that some merchants said it was like “Christmas in July.”
So, the chamber kept the event, which returns this year for the fourth time.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said, “We are always delighted to celebrate Shop Owensboro in July. Shopping local is one of the most impactful ways that each of us can be a part of our community’s success.
“Our local businesses are the first people we ask for donations, support and volunteers. They need to feel our support now more than ever. This will be the perfect time to back-to-school shop for the new clothes and materials kids need before beginning the school year.”
She said the participating businesses have special deals and discounts on Saturday.
The 22 participating stores include Adorn Boutique, Bella Ragazza, Byron and Barclay, Cecil Farms, Crème Coffeehouse, Don Mario’s, EnVogue, Green River Appliance and Furniture, Ivy Trellis Floral and Gift, J.J. Fosters, Meadow House Flowers & Gifts, Nick T. Arnold, Peach Cobbler Factory, Peacocks and Pearls, Real Hacienda, Robin’s Resale & Boutique, Simply Chic Home Accents, Swank Style & Boutique, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co., White Chateau, Whittaker Guns and Willow and Pine Market.
