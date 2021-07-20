Shop Owensboro Summer Edition, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s summer shopping extravaganza, returns Saturday.
The promotion was created in 2020 because local merchants were struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, which was in full swing.
“We hope to get people to come out and stimulate the economy,” Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said at the time. “We hope they’ll come out to help their neighbors.”
They did, with several merchants calling it their best day of the year to that point.
Some said it was like “Christmas in July.”
So, the chamber is bringing Shop Owensboro Summer Edition back Saturday, again sponsored by Independence Bank.
Shop Owensboro is also on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Chamber officials said, “Instead of a bingo card with individual stores like the November event, the Summer Edition will feature the opportunity to enter an overall grand prize drawing by making purchases at participating locations.”
With each purchase, people will be able to enter to win one of the grand prizes — 10 $50 gift cards to the participating business of their choice.
Participating merchants are 54 Pizza Express, Adorn Boutique, Azzip Pizza, Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness, Bella Ragazza Boutique, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Boutique 54, Brescia University, Byron & Barclay: Fine Goods & Apparel, Carpet One Floor & Home, Cecil Farms Produce, Chicken Salad Chick, Consumer Mall, Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel.
Drake’s Owensboro, En Vogue, Escape Today, Gene’s Health Food Inc., The Market at Hill View Farms Meats, Home Inspired, HorseFeathers Gifts, Integrity Outdoor Living, J.J. Fosters, Jiffy Lube Owensboro, Julep Home and Gift, Kidstop Children’s Boutique and Stride Rite Bootery, Lance & Co Jewelers, Legacy Salon & Spa, Legends.
Mantled Home: Home Boutique + Design Studio, Mega Replay Owensboro, Nick T. Arnold Jewelers, Niko’s Bakery and Cafe, Party Paper Place, Peacocks & Pearls, Profile by Sanford, Red Wing Shoes, Robin’s ReSale & Boutique, School of The Rising Lotus, Shoe Stop, Simply Chic Home Accents, SIP Owensboro, Swank Style & Boutique, The Brew Bridge.
The Cottage, The Creme Coffee House, The Earle, The Party Space Place, The Pub on Second, The Scrub Shoppe, Trison’s Gifts, Willow and Pine Market and Whittaker Country
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
