The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Owensboro Summer Edition returns on July 30.
But it’s going to be a little different this year.
In 2020, to help merchants, many of whom had had to close for weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions, the chamber created a summer version of its popular Shop Owensboro campaign that’s on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
It was so successful that some said it was like “Christmas in July.”
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said, “In 2021, we were still in and out of restrictions. We weren’t going to continue it this year, but so many members reached out to us, asking us to continue it.”
More than 50 stores participated last year.
Brake said, “This year, our chamber events are in full swing and our small staff is deployed in so many directions, but we were resolute to create a way to support our locally owned businesses who are still coping with pandemic aftershocks.”
The Shop Owensboro campaign in the fall is labor intensive, she said.
But the new version of the summer edition will be more manageable, Brake said.
Instead of merchants signing up to participate in the sales event, they will each be promoting their own special sales, she said.
“Our local merchants and restaurants make our community unique and special,” Brake said. “They invest in our schools, churches and nonprofits. They give back to all of us every day. And it is imperative that we give them the love they show to us.”
The event is still sponsored by Independence Bank.
Brake said, “This will be the perfect time to back-to-school shop for the new clothes and materials kids need before beginning the school year.”
Chamber members are asked to use @gochamber and #ShopSmall in all Shop Owensboro-related posts to promote the event.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.