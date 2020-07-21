The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Owensboro campaign is usually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
But this year, with merchants struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, the chamber is adding a second Shop Owensboro campaign on Saturday — five months before Christmas.
“We hope to get people to come out and stimulate the economy,” Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said on Monday. “We hope they’ll come out to help their neighbors.”
In a letter to merchants, Jessica Kirk, the chamber’s programs and events manager, said, “Instead of a Bingo card with individual stores like Small Business Saturday in November, the Summer Edition on July 25 will focus on different areas of town to visit and shop.”
She said, “We encourage businesses in those areas to create excitement by coordinating together for a unique shopping and dining experience to boost support for local businesses throughout the day.”
The letter said, “Shops are encouraged to have pop-ups, food trucks and music along with hosting a trunk show or having focus on an exclusive vendor. Shops are also encouraged to partner with others to promote visiting their specific area of town along with the event as a whole.”
Brake said, “Our merchants are very creative. There will be some unique things going on.”
Kirk said, “Thanks to our friends at Independence Bank, we will be drawing a winner from each special part of town for a $100 gift card to be used at their choice one of the local shops or restaurants in that area. That means a grand total of $600 in gift cards to be given away to customers.”
She added, “We know that not everyone will feel comfortable being inside of a store or restaurant — and that’s OK! We’ll encourage those who aren’t to still support the local businesses listed by shopping online or contacting you directly to make purchases. Additionally, we’ll remind people of the multiple carry-out or drive-thru options to support our local restaurants.”
The county is divided into six areas — Downtown, Wesleyan Park Plaza, Kentucky 54, Old Town, Williamsburg Square and Worth the Drive.
Downtown includes Byron & Barclay, In the Groove Engraving, Rayelle Collection, Simply Chic Home Accents, Trisons Gifts, Welborn Floral Company, Willow & Pine European Market, Bar Louie, Colby’s Deli & Cafe, Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits, Mellow Mushroom, The Creme Coffee House, The Miller House and SIP Owensboro.
The Wesleyan Park Plaza area includes Bella Ragazza Boutique, Embellish, Excursions, Kidstop Children’s Boutique, Lance & Company Jewelers, Legacy Salon, Spa & Boutique, Legends, Nick T. Arnold Jewelers, Party Paper Place, Reflections By Talea, Shoe Stop, Studio Slant, The Earle, Azzip Pizza, Great Harvest Bread, Nicko’s Bakery, Old Hickory and Starbucks.
Not all are in the shopping center.
Worth the Drive includes Preservation Station, The Sturdy Hinge, The Scrub Shop and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
Kentucky 54 includes Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness, Boutique 54, Bushay’s, Envogue, Home Inspired Inc., Nick T. Arnold Jewelers Kentucky 54, Parlor 54, Peacocks & Pearls Boutique, Red Wing Shoes, 54 Pizza Express, Beef O’Brady’s, Great Harvest 54, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Ole South Barbeque, Real Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, The Family Bakery and Wheatgrass Juice Bar.
Old Town includes Badorn Boutique, Cryo Body Creation, Kuntry Kutter, Madison Square Boutique & Bridal, Owensboro Regional Farmers Market, Red Door Boutique and Rolling Pin Pastry Shop.
Williamsburg Square includes Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel, Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living, Naturaleigh and Robin’s Resale & Boutique.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
