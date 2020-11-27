Shop Owensboro — the shop local campaign on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — is changing this year because of the pandemic.
Instead of a one-day event, this year Shop Owensboro will last an entire week.
Hannah Thurman, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s director of talent programs, communications and events, said, “We have 59 businesses participating, compared to just over 60 last year. The number of participating businesses is on par with previous years.”
“It’s more important than ever to support our local retail and restaurant community,” Chamber President Candance Castlen Brake said.
“These businesses make Owensboro unique and do so much to drive our community,” she said. “This is an opportunity to encourage Owensboroans to show their support of these businesses and keep their money where their heart is this holiday season — and year-round.”
Shop Owensboro is a partnership between the chamber and Independence Bank.
It kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The first 500 people there can drive through and pick up a free official shopping bag as long as they last between 9 and 10 a.m.
People are required to wear masks when they pick up the bags.
Shopping bags will include coupons and discounts to participating stores along with some hidden gift certificates.
They also include a map of store locations and a Shop Owensboro Bingo card.
To play Shop Owensboro Bingo, shoppers collect stamps on their cards from stores where they make purchases during the next week.
Purchases made online through local retailers or through curbside pick-up, delivery or drive-thru can provide proof of purchase in lieu of a stamp.
Bingo cards should be returned to the chamber office, 200 E. Third St., by noon on Dec. 11 for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card from Independence bank.
Brake said the event was expanded to a full week in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and promote safety for both businesses and shoppers.
This year, the participating businesses are Adorn Boutique, All Care Equipment and Rentals, Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness, Beef O’Brady’s, Bella Ragazza Boutique, Boutique 54, Budget Blinds of Owensboro, Byron & Barclay Fine Goods & Apparel, Cecil Farms, Chicken Salad Chick, Consumer Mall,
Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel, Cryo Body Creations, Drake’s, Embellish, En Vogue, Excursions, Gene’s Health Food, Green River Appliance, Green River Distilling Company, Hill View Farms Meats,
Home Inspired, HorseFeathers Gifts, In The Groove, J. McCrystal Design Mantled Home: Home Boutique + Design Studio, J.J. Fosters, Kidstop Children’s Boutique, Kuntry Kutter, Lance & Co Jewelers,
Legacy Salon, Spa & Boutique, Legends, Madison Square Boutique, Mega Replay, Nation’s Medicines on Kentucky 54, Nick T. Arnold, Nick T. Arnold on Kentucky 54. Niko’s Bakery and Café, Owensboro Health HealthPark,
Party Paper Place, Peacocks & Pearls, Preservation Station Market and Event Center, Rayelle Collection, Reid’s Orchard, Rising Lotus, Robin’s Resale & Boutique, Santa’s Toys, Shoe Stop, Simply Chic Home Accents,
SIP Owensboro, Studio Slant, The Christmas Store at Integrity Nursery, The Cottage Farm Stand, The Earle, The Red Door Boutique, The Scrub Shoppe, Tom Blue Furniture, Trison’s Gifts, Wheatgrass Juice Bar and Willow & Pine.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
