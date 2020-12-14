The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16’s annual “Shop with a Cop” holiday shopping trip for children in need will return this week, but in a different form.
Like everything else this year, the FOP’s major holiday season event has been altered, by necessity, by the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will be spread over several days to allow for social distancing.
“We are modifying it a little bit,” said Loren Yonts, an Owensboro Police Department officer who coordinates Shop with a Cop for the FOP. “Instead of one night, we are spreading it over three nights” to reduce close contacts between participants.
This year, it will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Shop with a Cop typically brings officers from a variety of law enforcement and emergency responder agencies together with children from families in need. Through fundraisers, the FOP gives each child $160 and officers take the children shopping at Walmart on Frederica Street.
Half of the funds must be used for clothing and the remainder is used for Christmas presents that the children choose for themselves.
The children are selected to participate by schools or by officers who come into contact with the children while responding to calls. At the beginning of the school year, the FOP lodge also held a modified Shop with a Cop event, where students purchased new shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
This year’s event had to be spread over three nights to keep the crowds controlled, Yonts said.
“We typically have 95 to 100 kids, plus parents and officers,” all of whom are either in the children’s clothing section or the toy department, Yonts said. “You’re talking about 200 people in two constricted areas.”
The event usually begins with a pizza party for the children followed by a caravan, where officers in patrol vehicles lead a school bus caravan to Walmart. Those features had to be eliminated this year because of the pandemic.
“It really kills us to cut out that stuff,” he said.
The event will include the same number of children as in previous years, Yonts said.
“We tried to make sure we got as many (children) as we could it,” Yonts said. “I never want to tell a kid, ‘no.’
“We realize the need never stops just because something else is going on,” Yonts said. The officers and responders who take part in the event want to “fill those needs as much as we can,’ he said.
Everyone will wear masks, Yonts said. Officers and responders, who all volunteer, will still be there to take the kids shopping.
“We know the kids look forward to seeing the officers in uniform,” Yonts said.
Yonts said the annual event shows participating children and their families that they can count on law enforcement and emergency responders.
“We always wanted to make sure we were providing some type of assistance ... so that the kids never lose hope that if they ever need help from emergency services, we would show up to help them.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
