Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza was filled Sunday evening with families and young children joining police officers from throughout Daviess County for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16’s “Shop With A Cop” event.

The FOP has put on the “Shop With A Cop” initiative for decades in an effort to help children in need throughout the county, according to Aaron Hamilton, vice president of FOP and a sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.