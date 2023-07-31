Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza was filled Sunday evening with families and young children joining police officers from throughout Daviess County for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16’s “Shop With A Cop” event.
The FOP has put on the “Shop With A Cop” initiative for decades in an effort to help children in need throughout the county, according to Aaron Hamilton, vice president of FOP and a sergeant with the Owensboro Police Department.
The main objective Sunday was getting about 100 kids ready for the new school year ahead.
“(We want them) to have new shoes to go back to school,” Hamilton said. “We know that there’s a lot of kids out there that just don’t have the opportunity, and we want them to feel good going back to school just like all the other kids.”
The money raised for the children to shop for items comes from donations throughout the community, Hamilton said.
The children selected to participate in the program are referred from the family resource coordinators from both the Owensboro Public Schools and the Daviess County Public Schools districts.
But Hamilton said participants can also come from officers themselves.
“Say for instance an officer goes on a call or something and they encounter a family that they realize, ‘Hey, this family is in need of help,’ ” he said, “then an officer can refer them as well.”
This event takes place every year, typically a couple weeks before classes start back up, while another program comes around during the winter months for the holiday season, Hamilton said.
Krystal Pointer was helping her son, Jordan, 13, pick out shoes for his first day of seventh grade at Daviess County Middle School.
“I like to look around and check out the different shoes they have,” Jordan Pointer said, who was at Shoe Stop for the first time.
Jordan Pointer located a pair of Under Armour Steph Curry sneakers — a brand he looked forward to taking home in honor of his favorite basketball player.
“It’s amazing,” Jordan Pointer said.
Along with providing new shoes, the event helps officers connect with the community.
“Sometimes, they see a badge and a uniform and that’s all they recognize,” said Lodge 16 chaplain Loren Yonts, who is a sergeant at the Owensboro Police Department. “But during these types of events, they realize that we’re wanting to connect with them and allowing us to get on a (much) more personal level with them than what they normally would.
“They see us as not just as officers or sergeants; they see us as everyday people working with them, and a lot of times our families would come and help out, and (that) lets them know we’re no different really than they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.