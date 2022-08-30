It’s a shopping center. It’s also a training center.
A unique partnership between Hancock County Schools, the city of Lewisport, and Owensboro Community and Technical College has allowed a vocational school there to flourish for more than a decade, according to the stakeholders.
In 2011, the Hancock County Board of Education approved the $700,000 purchase of a shopping center in Lewisport — making the school district a commercial landlord.
“We might have the only schools in the country to own a shopping center,” said Hancock County Industrial Foundation Director Mike Baker.
According to Baker, the unusual arrangement enables the area to have a modern vocational school that caters to the area’s economic demands — more than 60% of its workforce is in manufacturing, consistently ranking it among the top manufacturing-per-capita jurisdictions in the country.
By collecting rent from a grocery store, pizza parlor and other businesses that occupy the center, Hancock County Schools can offer an in-kind lease to Owensboro Community and Technical College to operate its satellite branch there, explained Baker and Cindy Fiorella, OCTC’s vice president of workforce solutions.
For decades, Baker said Hancock County manufacturing businesses clamored for a technical school where their workforce could develop new skills.
Baker said he was driving home one day in 2009 from a meeting about the matter with Owensboro Community and Technical College officials, who told him he’d need to find a building before they could commit to opening a satellite location in Hancock County.
Baker pulled up to a vacant storefront at a shopping center in Lewisport, and had a sudden idea: Why not locate the school there?
Baker said he immediately called Fiorella and told her he had found the location.
More from this section
From there, other community stakeholders chipped in to get the idea off the ground, Baker said. This included a retired electrician wiring the building for free, he said.
“One of our committee members went to Walmart and bought these tables,” Baker added, rapping his knuckles on one of the tables that now serves as a desk for students. “That’s how grassroots this was.”
Lewisport Mayor Chad Gregory said the city initially committed about $35,000 to the project. Hancock County Schools then received a $730,000 from the School Facilities Construction Commission, paving the way for the purchase of the shopping center.
The shopping center currently houses a grocery store, 24-hour gym, healthcare center and pizza parlor — all of which pay rent to the school system, allowing the district to provide an in-kind lease to allow OCTC to occupy the building for free.
Since then, the OCTC site has trained dozens of high school students and hundreds of workers from companies such as Boardwalk Pipelines, Commonwealth Aluminum, Century Aluminum, Domtar Paper Company, Milliken & Company, Precision Roll Grinders, Southwire and Waupaca Foundry.
Showing off the rows of control system training boards where the students and workers practice on Monday, OCTC Chief Institutional Officer Mike Rodgers called the facility “the hidden gem in Hancock County.”
Across the street, a group of 12 Hancock County High School students practiced rudimentary welding at a garage that it also part of the OCTC training center. Their teacher, OCTC instructor Shawn Gannon, said the skills his students are learning can immediately land them positions in maintenance or as welder-helpers.
“The high school does a great job in offering parts of their curriculum that helps the sophomore to think about welding instead of Charles Dickens 102,” Baker added.
But Baker said his favorite part of the Lewisport location is it saves the area’s workers about an hour of drive time by not making them come to Owensboro for training. An hour can be all the difference when someone is also working a full-time job and raising a family, Baker explained.
“I was talking to three Domtar employees once who were here working on a certification to become journeymen electricians,” Baker said. “They said, ‘The course was going great, but the greatest thing is I get to have breakfast with my kids.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.