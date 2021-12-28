As the nation experiences a shortage in monoclonal antibody treatments, Owensboro Health urges individuals to get vaccinated rather than rely on the treatment, especially as the omicron variant becomes more widespread in Kentucky.
Monoclonal antibody infusion is a form of therapy included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for those who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 symptoms or hospitalization.
In September, due to national shortages of the treatment as the nation saw peak COVID-19 cases throughout the summer, the federal government enacted a change in the way COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments were distributed among states. Health care providers were no longer able to order the treatments directly; instead, state governments were tasked with supervising the distribution of a capped number of treatments delivered to them each week, which limits how many treatments each healthcare facility is able to administer.
On average, Jason Collins, inpatient pharmacy director at OH Regional Hospital, said the hospital is administering about 150 monoclonal antibody treatments a week, operating with two different available treatments, BAM-ETE and Regeneron.
The number of treatments administered each week, he said, depends on the number of patients.
With a spike in cases recently, he said the treatments are in high demand, with not enough supply.
“You have weeks where you have extra supply … but every time you get a spike, you start using up that supply and you go back into that shortage mode again, so that’s kind of where we’re at right now throughout the country,” he said.
Additionally, the two treatments being used at OHRH are not as effective on omicron as other variants, which is concerning, as omicron is expected to become the primary variant in Kentucky within a matter weeks, according to Collins.
“Right now the state’s telling us that while omicron makes up the majority of cases throughout the country, it’s not made up the majority of the cases in Kentucky at this point, but it’s spreading so fast that we expect in a week or two that it will be,” he said.
Another monoclonal antibody treatment, Sotrovimab, is proving to be effective against the variant, he said.
Collins said OHRH is expecting to receive its first Sotrovimab treatment this week, and since the other two treatments aren’t as effective, the hospital will begin using only Sotrovimab, further limiting its supply of available monoclonal antibody treatments.
During this time, Collins stressed that it’s important to turn to other preventative measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I think it’s important for people to be vaccinated, but also use your masks and be smart about what you’re doing ...,” he said. “Right now, we can’t really depend on monoclonal antibodies as a treatment because of availability, so we need to make sure to use every measure we can, including the vaccine.”
