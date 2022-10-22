OWENWS-10-22-22 ODRS FALL TURKEYS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Today is the opening day for Kentucky’s early fall shotgun turkey hunting season, the last October shotgun season before the fall bag limit is notably reduced.

The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission earlier this year approved a tightened bag limit on fall turkeys to address hunter concerns over apparent turkey population decline. However, because of timing requirements for regulation changes to be published, the reduction in potential fall turkey harvest won’t go into effect until next year — fall of 2023.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

