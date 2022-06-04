Shellie Shouse has been named Ohio County Healthcare’s next chief executive officer.
“I’m thrilled; (it) was a dream and goal of mine,” she said. “We have an amazing team here. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”
Shouse, who has spent five years as the facility’s chief financial officer, will succeed Blaine Pieper, who announced earlier this year that he is retiring. Shouse will assume her new position on July 1.
“I want to continue to focus on outstanding care,” Shouse said. “I’ve grown to love this community, to love this organization, and these are my families. People I hold dear utilize our services, so it’s very important to me that we provide the best quality care close to home.”
Jim Duke, president of the OCH governing board that selected Shouse, said she has long shown the skills to be the next CEO.
“When we hired Shellie, she showed some leadership traits that we felt would be good in a CEO, and she had shown some interest in this,” he said, “but we felt the right thing to do was to give this process its due diligence.”
The search for Pieper’s successor started several months ago, Duke said, and it was an extensive process.
“(The board) spent several weeks on interviews and discussions to make sure we had hired the person we felt was the best person for Ohio County,” Duke said. “I’m excited. I think Shellie is going to be a great CEO for Ohio County Healthcare. She is a hard worker, her heart’s in the success of our hospital, she comes from our community, and she knows the people here and they know her.
“I think she will do an excellent job, and we’re looking forward to moving forward with her at the helm.”
Prior to joining OCH, Shouse worked at multiple hospitals throughout the Commonwealth, both “big and small.”
“Shellie comes to us with an extensive background in what it takes to provide a broad regiment of services in our rural community,” said CeCe Robinson, OCH director of community relations.
Shouse said she wants to build on Pieper’s legacy of success, and that she is eager to see the adaptation that will come for the hospital because “health care is changing rapidly.”
