Owensboro Catholic Schools students have been on a mission to let local health care workers know they are valued.
Recently, students at the OCS K-3, 4-6, middle and high school campuses used their spiritual hour to create cards, notes and letters of encouragement and thanks, and banners to show support for Owensboro Health employees.
Sharon Johnson, health tech at the K-3 campus, has a relative who works within the Owensboro Health system and said the morale of health care workers has been low lately.
“We brainstormed what we could do, and we thought sending them cards or letters would help lift spirits,”
Johnson said.
In total, students sent more than 1,500 items to show kindness and support for those who are working on the front lines of the pandemic. They were delivered to the Owensboro Health offices and will go on display Friday for employees and visitors to see.
Johnson said health care workers deal with so much on the job.
“They are dealing with death, frustration and fear every day,” she said. “We wanted to do something to lift them up and remind them they are loved, thought of and prayed for.”
Kelly Armour, Owensboro Health director of employee engagement, said when she learned OCS students wanted to provide something encouraging for employees, she was elated.
It’s been a long 20 months, Armour said, for all individuals involved in health care, especially those on the front lines. All employees, from those answering phones in the call center to doctors to custodians, have had a rough time during the pandemic.
No cog could turn without the others in a health care system, she said.
Shows of support help, she said.
“The boost will be appreciated,” she said. “They actually took the time and made cards and letters and notes and posters, and they are absolutely adorable.”
One card, she said, was designed like a word find. Another one encourages the reader to have a Popsicle, and inside is a cold treat made of paper.
“Anybody who stops and takes a glance at these letters will get a good smile out of them, which is important,” Armour said.
A bulletin board displaying the items will be put up in the main lobby across from the Starbucks so that team members and the public can see the items. There are enough items so that the display can be rearranged several times so that all of the cards and letters can be shown.
“They sent us the cutest things,” Armour said. “We want everyone to appreciate them.”
Johnson said she would love for others in the community to join OCS in showing support to agencies and organizations that have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep everyone safe.
People are scared, she said, and the world could stand to have some cheer.
“Our kids provide that kind of hope here every day,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
