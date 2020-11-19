Natasha Staples knows that without parent support, her preschool students wouldn’t be able to complete their school work virtually.
That is why she and the assistants in her classroom at Hager Preschool wanted to do something to show their appreciation for the parents of her students. At the end of October, she began calling around to see if any local restaurants or grocers would be interested in donating something that is a staple on every Thanksgiving table — pie.
On Wednesday morning, the group traveled to Cracker Barrel, Ole South Barbeque, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn and Kroger on Frederica Street to pick up the 16 pies that were donated, and they hand-delivered them to the parents and caregivers of Staples’ students.
Staples, a Hager preschool teacher, said families were excited to receive them.
“They were appreciative of us thinking of them, and that we were thoughtful of their circumstances,” she said. “I understand this has been a very trying time. I can only imagine what it would be like to have a preschooler accessing school virtually.”
She said many parents also are dealing with multiple kids doing schoolwork from home, which adds to the struggle. She hopes this gesture gives not just kids, but also parents, a morale boost.
“We are all in this together right now, and we are thinking of them,” she said. “We just want to let families know we are appreciative and thankful for everything they have assisted us with this year.”
Younger students really need the support of their parents to stay on task virtually, and to assist with school work, said Sherry Baber, Owensboro Public Schools Preschool coordinator.
Baber said Staples and her team have done a good job of structuring the classroom so that it’s easier for students to participate daily from home. Staples will begin the day with a large, virtual group meeting including all class members. She then does small group activities with students, focusing on core subjects. In the middle of the day, she will have another virtual meeting including all class members to touch base on what they worked on during the morning and early afternoon.
Baber said Hager teachers have embraced virtual learning and have tried hard to make it enjoyable and effective.
“They have made the best of it,” she said. “We would love to have kids in the classrooms, but right now this is the best we can do.”
Having parents working alongside students has also helped them gain a better understanding of what goes on in their child’s classroom, Baber said, as well as give them an idea of the expectations for getting their child ready for kindergarten. She said teachers are noticing a change in students because their parents are taking an active interest in their learning, which is good.
Baber said it “really is awesome” that Staples and her assistants wanted to thank parents for their help during such a difficult year.
“They just want the parents to know how thankful they are for them, and for them being a part of this,” Baber said. “It’s a lot of responsibility for the parents to do the virtual instruction.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.