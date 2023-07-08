Riding horses has been a way of life since Shelby Pagan was born, and in August, at just 10 years old, she will be competing at the World’s Championship Horse Show in Louisville.
Shelby Pagan, a fifth grader at the Owensboro Catholic Schools 4-6 campus, will be showing her pony, Teddy Roosevelt, during the competition on Aug. 21 and 25.
“This is my second (season) with my pony,” she said. “... I love having fun with Teddy.”
Katie Pagan, Shelby’s mother, grew up with horses and has been riding for 33 years.
“I opted to not show this year, that way (Shelby) could show and experience it,” she said. “It’s weird from the parent side of it because I’ve always been the competitor. I definitely get nervous.”
Even when Katie Pagan was pregnant with her daughter, she still found a way to compete.
“When I was pregnant with (Shelby) in 2012, we joked that she started riding in my belly,” she said. “She’s really never not been on a horse.”
At 6 months old, Shelby Pagan sat on a horse for the first time, and at 18 months, she began showing horses in competitions.
For “showing,” Shelby Pagan said the competitors will walk, trot and line up with the horse or pony to be judged.
Shelby Pagan began driving horses and ponies two and a half years ago, which allowed her to compete in more shows.
To “drive” horses and ponies, a wagon is hitched to the animal, which then competes in various activities such as horse shows, harness racing and farm work.
“Because of how we compete, there was not a lot that (Shelby) could show in riding yet because she didn’t have the skillset and we were going to bigger horse shows,” Katie Pagan said.
Katie Pagan approached her daughter about learning to drive, to which Shelby Pagan was excited about doing.
“She started on the pony in February or March, and by August of that year we talked to my father about getting her a pony,” Katie Pagan said.
Qualifying to show Teddy Roosevelt at the world competition was an achievement for Shelby Pagan, but it’s not the first time she’s blown past the competition.
“She’s undefeated in her juvenile division,” Katie Pagan said. “She only lost one time, and it was to an adult.”
Shelby Pagan said she is a little nervous heading into the competition.
“I’m going up against the undefeated world champion,” she said. “I want to defeat the undefeated.”
With the competition approaching, Shelby Pagan has decided to set up a lemonade and sweet tea stand to help raise the funding to get to the championship.
“Just to get the pony there for the week, we’re looking at $3,000,” Katie Pagan said. “It’s the World’s Championship, so it’s going to be more expensive. It’s like our Olympics.”
The Pagans will have the lemonade stand set up at Windy Hollow Biscuit House on July 16, 22 and 23, beginning at 10 a.m., and Sam’s Club on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shelby Pagan will receive 20% of event sales at Tropical Smoothie Cafe on July 17 and Donatos Pizza on July 24. Customers must mention the fundraiser at the time of purchase.
