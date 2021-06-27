Nicole Hudson and Teresa White want youths who identify as LGBTQ in communities across Kentucky to know they deserve a hug.
Hudson and White, both members of Free Mom Hugs Kentucky, were representing the national nonprofit Sunday during the annual Owensboro Pride event that took place at Unity Fellowship. Hudson is the area coordinator for the Lexington chapter of the nonprofit, and White is the area coordinator for Louisville’s chapter.
White said the nonprofit’s mission is to empower, educate, and advocate for the community.
“And we still give hugs,” Hudson added. “We are most known for giving hugs, typically for folks who haven’t had one from a parent in a very long time.”
The group also goes beyond hugs by advocating and lobbying with the state legislature, White said.
The nonprofit is important, Hudson said, because being a good human is important. It’s also been proven that showing an interest in a child’s life, especially children who identify as LGBTQ, saves lives.
Children who know they have a community that believes in them, and supports them “is massive,” she said.
That kind of support is what Stephanie Decker hopes to continue fostering for LGBTQ youths in Owensboro.
Decker is the vice president of the Tri-State Alliance, the social service and educational organization for LGBTQ communities and straight-supportive allies for the southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois region. Tri-State Alliance has been affiliated with, and co-hosted, the Owensboro Pride event for seven consecutive years, except for last year when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
TSA hosts youth group meetings in Evansville, where the nonprofit is based, for several years, and at this time is searching for volunteers to help initiate something similar in Owensboro. There was an Owensboro youth group for several years, but it dissolved when volunteers moved away, Decker said.
“There are tons of youth in the area that want to be involved,” Decker said.
Once the city has enough volunteers the Owensboro TSA Youth Group can begin again, she said.
“We need people to understand that LGBTQ youth need outlets like this, healthy outlets, and inclusion and groups that help them feel like themselves,” she said.
She wants youths in Owensboro and surrounding areas to know that if they identify as LGBTQ, there is a safe space for them at the TSA Youth Groups.
“We want to help these kids survive,” she said.
Those who are interested in volunteering for TSA, or helping to organize an Owensboro TSA Youth Group can call 812-480-0204 or email 3statealliance@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
