I’m glad the International Bluegrass Music Association is finally recognizing the contributions of Arnold Shultz to the development of bluegrass.
The life of the black Ohio County musician would make an amazing movie.
Forty years ago, when people who knew Shultz were still alive, I had the pleasure of meeting and talking with many of them about his music.
Some said that in the nearly 50 years since his death, they had never heard his equal when it came to playing a guitar.
Shultz was an older contemporary of bluesman Robert Johnson.
And he may have been just as good.
But he was never recorded, so we’ll never know.
Music historians say Shultz was a major influence in shaping the musical direction of an Ohio County boy named Bill Monroe — the man who created the bluegrass sound more than a dozen years after Shultz died in Butler County.
That, some say, makes him a godfather of bluegrass — a musical style he never heard.
Some say he put the blues in bluegrass.
Those who knew Shultz said he shunned the limelight.
By day, he worked the coal mines in Ohio County.
But when the sun set beyond the Green River, he would pick up his over-sized guitar and go in search of places to play.
There are only a handful of photographs left of the short, handsome, slightly overweight, man who is somewhat obscured by his big black hat and oversized guitar.
Ella Shultz Griffin, seven years younger than her cousin, said Shultz wasn’t a bluesman.
The Shultz Family Band, where Shultz began his career, played country music, she told me.
“It was called hillbilly music then and it was hillbilly too,” she said.
In 1922, Shultz, then 36, joined a make-shift band headed by drummer Forrest “Boots” Faught.
“He was the only colored man in the band,” Faught told me. “He was the first man I ever heard to play the lead on a guitar. “
Music histories say that Monroe began following Shultz around to country dances as a 12-year-old in 1924.
Faught said Shultz was “way ahead of his time on that guitar. It was just an old common flattop guitar that probably didn’t cost over $20. It was a large guitar and I’m sure that it had a round sound hole and the old-time pegs that hung down under it. He had an old grass rope for a cord around his neck.”
He said, “He would use a pocket knife on the neck of it to get the steel sound before steel guitars came in. That was before the steel bar was introduced.”
Nolin Baize, who owned one of the mines where Shultz worked, said, “He was a guitar picker, I’ll tell you. He could come nearer to making it sound like a piano than anybody I ever heard. He could play anything you could name. If he heard a record, he could sit down and play it in a little while.”
Faught said when people would complain that he had a black man in his band, he would say, “The color doesn’t mean anything. You don’t hear color. You hear music.”
Shultz never married and many of those who remember him say he had two loves besides music — whiskey and women.
By 1931, he was living in Butler County with the family of Beecher Carson, a local butcher.
That year, on April 14, Shultz died of heart disease (as the death certificate says) or poisoned whiskey (as the legend says).
Either way, he was only 45.
Now, after almost 90 years, he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves.
And it’s about time.
