Last summer, the International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation created a fund “to support activities increasing participation of people of color in bluegrass music.”
Bluegrass has seen very few black and Hispanic musicians through the years.
The Arnold Shultz Fund celebrates the contributions to bluegrass music by Shultz (1886-1931), a black Ohio County musician who had “a profound influence on Bill Monroe’s music and the development of bluegrass,” the IBMA said then.
This week, the fund began accepting proposals “for activities, scholarships, or programs to increase the participation of and support for people of color in bluegrass.”
Nancy Cardwell, a former Owensboroan who is executive director of the IBMA Foundation, said individuals, groups or organizations may apply.
Examples, she said, include, but are not limited to, “costs of attending camps, workshops and college programs, or for music lessons; projects that involve and expose people of color to bluegrass; or the purchase and lending of instruments. Creative approaches are particularly welcome.”
Up to $5,000 may be awarded next year.
Information is available at bluegrassfoundation.org.
Donations can be made there as well.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 31.
The IBMA said Shultz “was a legendary African American musician from western Kentucky. Shultz, who was best known as an extraordinary guitarist and fiddle player, often played guitar with Bill Monroe’s fiddle-playing uncle, Pendleton (“Pen”) Vandiver.
“It was at these gigs that Bill Monroe met Arnold Shultz and began to emulate Shultz’s backup guitar style. Shultz was impressed enough with Monroe’s progress that he hired Monroe to play guitar with him at dances, thereby giving Monroe his first professional music jobs.”
It said, “Bluegrass and old-time traditional music have a rich heritage that reflects America’s diverse cultural roots. These genres continue to be influenced by trends and individuals who reflect the diverse world of today.”
People of color are are “people who are of racial/ethnic backgrounds that are underrepresented in bluegrass — Black, Asian, Hispanic/Latinx; indigenous first peoples and indigenous Pacific islanders,” the organization said.
Shultz was born near Cromwell, the son of a former slave.
He made his musical debut in 1911 as a member of the Shultz Family Band.
Shultz later played in bands with both white and black musicians in the area.
Some say he “put the blues in bluegrass.”
Some called him the “Godfather of Bluegrass.”
Shultz died at age 45 of a mitral lesion in his heart.
But legend says he was given poisoned whiskey by someone jealous of his talent.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said the museum has two pictures of Shultz on display in a section examining the roots of bluegrass.
Cardwell said, “The idea for the fund grew out of a recent online conversation among alumni of IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass program.”
