A fund to honor Ohio County native Arnold Shultz has awarded $12,050 in grants to eight programs and people in Alaska, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation created the fund last year to “encourage participation in bluegrass music by people of color.”

Shultz (1886-1931) was “a Black Ohio County musician who had a profound influence on Bill Monroe’s music and the development of bluegrass,” the foundation said.

Richard Brown, a Monroe-style mandolin-player and co-chair of the Shultz advisory committee, “We are pleased to offer a proactive, helping hand to individuals who come from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in the bluegrass community. Bluegrass music belongs to everyone.”

The grants went to BASEArizona (Black Alliance and Social Empowerment) and Jam Pak Band, BanJam 2021; Chandler, Arizona; Bluegrass Pride and Decolonizing the Music Room, “Juneteenth: A Rainbow Revival”; San Francisco, California, and Fort Worth, Texas; Dancing with the Spirit, Bluegrass Song Videos & Curriculum for Alaskan Village Schools; Fairbanks, Alaska; Nokosee Fields, recording project; Lafayette, Louisiana.

Louisville Folk School, “Black Voices in Kentucky Music History”; Louisville; NorthStar Church of the Arts, “Country Soul Songbook”; Durham, North Carolina; Stephen Wang, guitar lessons; Los Gatos, California; and Tray Wellington, audio and visual gear upgrade; Johnson City, Tennessee.

The San Francisco project will “highlight the music of Black LGBTQ+ roots artists and collaborators” in a three-hour digital concert on June 19.

The Alaska project is “creating a video collection of bluegrass songs with accompanying song words, chords and fiddle tabs that can be used virtually.” That organization works in 55 remote Alaskan Native villages, flying in with a planeload of guitars and fiddles to spend a week teaching at schools.

The Louisiana project is “planning a new recording that will feature the Cherokee fiddling tradition.”

Louisville’s Folk School in Kentucky is “planning a program called ‘Black Voices in Kentucky Music History’ that will explore the critical role of African Americans in the emergence of American string band music.”

The “Country Soul Songbook” will create a “segment of programming will be devoted to the presentation of BIPOC bluegrass artists, a tribute to Arnold Shultz, and the contributions of artists of color to the bluegrass lineage.”

Stephen Wang, a young California-based, Chinese-American musician, will use his Shultz grant to take guitar lessons from Jack Tuttle, beginning in March.

Trajan (Tray) Wellington, an African American banjo player, will use his Shultz grant for an audio and visual gear upgrade. He has been playing Scruggs-style banjo since age 14 and is a senior at East Tennessee State University with a major in Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies and a minor in marketing.

The IBMA said, “Shultz, best known as an extraordinary guitarist and fiddle player, often played guitar with Bill Monroe’s fiddle-playing uncle, Pendleton (“Pen”) Vandiver. It was at these gigs that Monroe met Arnold Shultz and began to emulate Shultz’s backup guitar style. Shultz was impressed enough with Monroe’s progress that he hired Monroe to play guitar with him at dances, thereby giving Monroe his first professional music jobs.”

The deadline to apply for the next round of Arnold Shultz Fund grants is Dec. 1, 2021. Go to https://bluegrassfoundation.org or email info@bluegrassfoundation.org for information.

