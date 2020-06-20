The International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation has created a fund “to support activities increasing participation of people of color in bluegrass music.”
That’s something bluegrass musicians have been talking about since at least 1992.
That year, when the Fairfield Four, a black gospel group, performed at the International Bluegrass Music Awards show in Owensboro, people were saying, “Thank God, we’re finally acknowledging it.”
The announcement of the new fund came on Friday, June 19, which is celebrated as “Juneteenth,” a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The Arnold Shultz Fund celebrates the contributions to bluegrass music by Arnold Shultz (1886-1931), a black Ohio County musician who had “a profound influence on Bill Monroe’s music and the development of bluegrass,” the announcement said.
Shultz was born near Cromwell, the son of a former slave.
He made his musical debut in 1911 as a member of the Shultz Family Band.
Shultz later played in bands with both white and black musicians in the area.
Some say he “put the blues in bluegrass.”
Some called him the “Godfather of Bluegrass.”
Shultz died at age 45 of a mitral lesion in his heart.
But legend says he was given poisoned whiskey by someone jealous of his talent.
Monroe, an Ohio County native known as “the father of bluegrass music,” said that his first paying job as a musician came when Shultz hired him to play guitar for a square dance.
Shultz was considered the greatest guitar player in the western Kentucky coalfields, but he was never recorded.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said the museum has two pictures of Shultz on display in a section examining the roots of bluegrass.
Nancy Cardwell, executive director of the foundation, said, “The idea for the fund grew out of a recent online conversation among alumni of IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass program. In just a week — before it had been formally announced — word of mouth spread awareness of the Arnold Shultz Fund internationally, generating considerable enthusiasm and $1,400 in donations.”
She said the foundation is in the process of appointing an advisory committee to make decisions about how money donated to the Arnold Shultz Fund “may best be used.”
Richard S. Brown, a black nationally known bluegrass mandolin player, will co-chair the advisory committee with white bluegrass historian Neil V. Rosenberg.
“We have to see where bluegrass music can go, where it hasn’t gone before,” Rosenberg said, “by paying attention to people who are sometimes seen as on the fringe or outsiders. The Arnold Shultz Fund seeks to welcome people of color into bluegrass.”
Brown said, “Arnold Shultz is long overdue for recognition because of his influence on bluegrass music. Arnold played with Bill Monroe’s fiddling uncle, Pen Vandiver, as a guitarist. Shultz was also a sought-after fiddler and later hired Bill to play guitar for him at dances. Yes, it’s time to take Arnold Shultz, one of our hidden legends, out of obscurity and into the mainstream.”
Cardwell said a group of some of Denver’s best bluegrass musicians has organized a fundraising concert on June 26 to raise money for the new fund.
It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT that day with free livestream through nugs.net.
Viewers will be encouraged to make contributions to the fund.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.