The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources provided an update in an Aug. 19 press release concerning an ongoing investigation of illnesses affecting birds in the state.
The department received 2,300 reports of sick or dying birds via their online reporting system but said that the number of daily reports have declined since the end of June, with only 17 new reports. The department said that most deaths were due to causes of mortality, while other reports were found inconclusive due to limited information.
The cause of the bird illness is still undetermined.
With the decline in reports, the department’s recommendation to stop feeding birds in Boone, Bullitt, Campbell, Jefferson, Kenton and Madison counties has been lifted.
However, KDFWR encourage residents with bird feeders and birdbaths to continue cleaning them on a regular basis and take down and disinfect feeders and baths if any birds show any signs of disease or illness.
According to the press release, pathogens such as salmonella, chlamydia, avian influenza virus, West Nile virus and other flavivirus, Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxvirus and Trichomonas parasites have not been detected in any birds that have been tested. House Finch eye disease, which is common in finches, does not seem to be associated despite having similar symptoms to the affected birds.
The department suggests residents clean feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution and rinse with water and air dry, and avoid handling birds; if handling birds, wear disposable gloves, use an inverted plastic bag over your hand to avoid direct contact if picking up a dead bird, keep pets and pet birds away from sick or dead wild birds, and remove feeders and baths for a two-week period and clean with 10% bleach solution if sick or dying birds are observed.
If needing to remove dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag and dispose of the bag in a secured outdoor trash container or bury the bag deep into the ground.
For any sick or dead birds that are found, report the findings via the department’s online reporting system at https://www.research.net/r/2021KYSickBirdReports or the Unexplained Bird Illness webpage on the department’s website at fw.ky.gov.
