Signature Healthcare recently held voting for its “Reflect N Us” annual art contest, which has been placed in an online gallery for public viewing.
“Reflect N Us is a tradition at Signature Healthcare … all of our facilities participate in it. It’s a way for us, as a larger community, and family members, residents and staff, to just celebrate the arts,” said Justin Hendrix, Hartford Rehabilitation and Wellness Center administrator and CEO.
Hendrix said the annual gallery of resident artwork gives residents a chance to share their creativity with the communities.
“Reflect in Us allows our residents to express themselves,” he said. “When there’s community living, there’s a lot of venues for (individuals) to express themselves, whether it’s through church or community service or just neighborhood activities … Reflect N Us is just one more additional avenue we provide for our residents to help express themselves as an individual.”
Hendrix said the facility has been participating in “Reflect N Us’ for the last six years since the Hartford facility was purchased by Signature Health.
The gallery, he said, is something both residents and staff enjoy.
“Going into the sixth year of us doing this, some of the residents we have, they’ve been here for several years and when it comes around to this time of year, they’re looking forward to it,” he said. “They get to discover something new about themselves and share that with everybody.”
The online gallery can be viewed at ReflectNUs.com/ gallery.
