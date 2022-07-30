Payne retires after 26 years as sheriff's deputy

Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelly Payne, right, gets a hug from deputy clerk Althe Hatfield on Friday during her retirement ceremony after almost 27 years of service with the department.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Kelly Payne’s interest in law enforcement began when she was a child, from being around officers at the Owensboro Police Department.

“My father worked for OPD as a patrol officer; he would take me down to the old police department,” Payne said earlier this week. “That’s where I grew up.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

