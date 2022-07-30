Kelly Payne’s interest in law enforcement began when she was a child, from being around officers at the Owensboro Police Department.
“My father worked for OPD as a patrol officer; he would take me down to the old police department,” Payne said earlier this week. “That’s where I grew up.”
But when Payne decided to join law enforcement, she applied to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Payne stayed with the department for her entire career and will retire, as of Monday, with almost 27 years of service.
“I thought, ‘What’s the best way I can help people?,’ and that was as an officer on patrol,” she said.
When Payne decided to become an officer, her father, Keith Wedding, who had a 30-year career at OPD, was initially opposed to the idea. When Payne applied, Wedding called then-Sheriff John Bouvier to dissuade him from hiring her. Bouvier hired Payne anyway.
“(Bouvier) said, ‘I hired you because I saw a lot of promise in you,’ ” she said.
Payne started her career as a patrol deputy. Sheriff’s deputies work across the county, which appealed to Payne.
“(OPD officers) are confined to just so many city blocks,” Payne said.
The other side of the coin was that Payne was often far from assistance when she went on calls.
“When I first started, there were many times when I would go out and work a whole eight-hour shift by myself,” she said.
Payne wasn’t the first female deputy with the sheriff’s office, but she is the first, she said, to reach full retirement. Payne said in the beginning, male deputies were either unsure how to act around her at scenes or acted as if they had to protect her.
“There was a feeling of, ‘I have to prove myself,’ ” she said.
She she told her fellow deputies, “ ‘You don’t have to treat me any different than anyone else.’ ”
The male officers adjusted, and Payne became just another member of the patrol staff, she said.
“I feel a lot of the (male deputies) felt, ‘Kelly, she’s just one of the guys,’ ” Payne said.
Payne said said she enjoys helping the public.
“The most important tool you have is your attitude, the way you talk to people and the way you carry yourself,” she said.
Being in law enforcement requires empathy, and helping people find solutions to problems, Payne said.
Payne worked for four years as the office’s D.A.R.E. officer. D.A.R.E. is a drug prevention program. Payne said that was one of her favorite jobs during her career, but said she also enjoyed serving court papers in the neighborhoods on the city’s west side, which gave her a chance to talk with residents.
“People get to know you,” she said.
Working at the sheriff’s office has been a good experience, Payne said.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done, and I have worked with a lot of fantastic people along the way,” she said. “I talk to the guys on shift, and all of us are different, and all of us bring something special to the table. That’s what makes it a team.”
Payne said, “we at the sheriff’s office are really supported by our community.”
Payne said she has plans for retirement, and that it is important to keep a law enforcement career separate from other parts of life.
“It’s a job, it’s not your life,” she said. “Family has to come first. You have to have friends outside law enforcement.”
