Mile Wide Beer Co., 119 E. Second St., will turn Second Street into a big disco all the way from Daviess to Allen Street on July 31.
And the dancing is free.
Palmer Dempsey, the taproom manager, said this will be downtown’s third Silent Disco this year.
“We did one in May and another in June.” he said. “We have another one planned for Aug. 28.”
If you haven’t seen a Silent Disco, you’ll be in for a fun experience, Dempsey said.
Dancers wear headphones, which have three channels — blue, green and red, he said.
There’s a DJ on the sidewalk programming different genres of music to each of the channels.
That means that the crowd is dancing to three different styles of music at the same time.
“Wearing headphones gives people confidence to dance,” Dempsey said. “All of a sudden, two-thirds of them will switch to the same channel and start dancing hard. And then, they’ll go back to other channels.”
Technically, the street dance is scheduled from 9 p.m. to midnight.
But Dempsey said everyone was having so much fun last month that Louisville Silent Disco, which provides the music and the headphones, agreed to stay until 1 a.m.
He said, “Louisville Silent Disco brought 250 headphones last time and they were all out in 45 minutes. This time, they’re bringing 500. I expect we’ll hit between 400 and 500 people. We had 300 to 350 here at different times last month.”
Dempsey said, “We close Second Street at 7 p.m. Most traffic has gone by then. The first time we did it, nobody even knew the street was closed. We didn’t get a single complaint.”
J’s Good Grub will have its food truck at the dance party, he said.
Dempsey said everything but the food and drinks is free.
“Mile Wide picks up the tab,” he said. “There is no charge to people. I’m in the business of selling beer and this helps sell beer.”
Dempsey said, “There was a 3-year-old here last time just eating it up. There was a couple in their late 50s or early 60s swing dancing and nobody could keep up with them. We had every color, every age group. A lot came from Indiana.”
Andrew Glibbery, a Louisville teacher, and his wife, Alexa, started Louisville Silent Disco in 2018.
On the company’s website, he wrote, “In 2011, I attended Bonnaroo where I encountered my first silent disco. I first laughed watching people dance and sing along to music I could not hear, but after a short wait in line I was one of those people.”
He said, “It’s just headphones and music. But the experience of being part of a group dancing and singing together, seemingly participating in the same inside joke, was unique. It was an unexpected highlight for me, and I looked forward to the Bonnaroo Silent Disco every year I returned.”
So they decided to create their own company, taking the party to other cities.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
