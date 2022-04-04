There are a lot of things said that some off us have to wonder why they are said.
If I’m not mistaken — and I have been a few times — there’s the possibility I’ve touched on this subject before. However, some new coffee table gab has come up, and a little column material jumped in with it.
One of the guys at the table said he went to a funeral home several years ago following the death of a friend, and he overheard another person there say the man in the casket died of a broken heart.
That struck me as being rather strange. I’ve heard things like “she broke his heart” or “he broke her heart.” And I’ve heard where this person or that person died of a heart attack.
But, I’ve never heard of dying of a broken heart.
And how about that old saying, somebody up and died?
If you’re going to say that, why not say somebody down and died?
Or how about somebody over and died?
Yes, I know, It’s pretty colorless writing about all of this dying business.
How about this one?
All of us have said or heard “I understand this” or “I understand that.”
I’ve always believed that “under” means something lower than something else, like under the house or under the car.
Saying I understand this or that could mean you missed out on some of your dictionary classes in school.
Then we get to sayings like “under fire” or “under attack.”
To most people, under fire means you are being shot at. Look at the words a little closer, and it could mean you are under the bullets and won’t get hurt. And under attack could mean you are under those attacking and won’t get anything but boot marks on your backside.
I received a piece of mail that had the word Dish in the upper left-hand corner. Do you think they might have meant to say Dish and that?
Okay. You can go ahead and call the head shrink, and we’ll get this stupidity over with.
• A lot of homeowners have porches on the front of their homes, and the rest of us, like myself, do a lot of wishing.
So desperate am I that I placed a chair in the corner of my mailman’s mail-leaving space and often sit there while my neighbors laugh at me.
But that’s okay. I also sit here and feed my pet squirrel, and that loving little creature thinks its bigger than a backyard patio.
In fact, I went out to feed it a couple of nights ago, and it was sitting in my chair. For a guy who once hated squirrels because they are members of the rat family, I thought that was super.
