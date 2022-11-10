The Green River Area Development District is accepting donations for its annual “Silver Bells” project that benefits the organization’s long-term care ombudsman program and brings “holiday cheer to residents of personal care homes in the district.”
Heather Mullican, district long-term care ombudsman, said this is the 11th year GRADD has taken part in the initiative, with the “Silver Bells” project being organized through the state’s long-term care ombudsman program.
“Each of the 15 districts actually do some type of holiday project,” she said. “(For) ours, we focus on providing gift bags for residents that are in our personal care homes.”
This year, Mullican said the goal is to serve five personal care homes — approximately 250 residents — in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson and McLean counties, which is an increase of its 2021 goal of serving about 150 residents.
“We’re kind of shooting high this year,” she said. “In the past, we’ve usually been able to provide gifts to residents at two to three of our personal care homes. But we’re going to try to do five.
“…It is quite (a large jump), but fortunately in our past, particularly last year, we have had generous donations. So we’re hoping that generosity extends to this year … to provide for more residents.”
According to Mullican, many individuals that reside in personal care homes only retain up to $60 per month for personal spending money. With this program, the hope is to be able to provide the residents with different assortments of items they enjoy so they can use their funds on items not offered by their respective facilities.
Suggested items for the bags for residents include: candy, canned soft drinks, chips, gloves, hand lotion, individual drink packets, lip balm, puzzle books, snack cakes, snack crackers, socks and tissues.
“Our goal … is to make sure we have enough items and enough things to fill a nice, generous bag for the 250 residents,” said Mullican, who added that the event is “well-received.”
“When we do go in and bring the bags, the residents are always very appreciative (and) just excited to get the items. It really does go over well.”
The program did not pause during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but it did request donations be monetary to limit people from coming to the office and shopping. The monetary donations were used to purchase bulk items to carry out the project.
Mullican said the program has resumed the in-person service and drop-off of donations. It also still accepts monetary donations to help purchase items to complete the bags, such as fresh fruit.
Mullican said the project has also seen growth in participants in the last couple years, which has “allowed us to reach more residents.”
“Being able to make somebody happy is the best part,” she said. “...The end result, you just feel very blessed.”
Donations can be dropped off at the GRADD office between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and will be accepted until the end of day Monday, Dec. 12.
Checks for monetary donations can be written to GRADD and mailed to 300 GRADD Way, Owensboro, KY, 42301 or placed in the drop box in front of the building. Checks are to be designated for “Silver Bells” in the memo line and/or on the envelope.
For more information, contact Mullican at 270-852-1383.
