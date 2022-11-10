The Green River Area Development District is accepting donations for its annual “Silver Bells” project that benefits the organization’s long-term care ombudsman program and brings “holiday cheer to residents of personal care homes in the district.”

Heather Mullican, district long-term care ombudsman, said this is the 11th year GRADD has taken part in the initiative, with the “Silver Bells” project being organized through the state’s long-term care ombudsman program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.