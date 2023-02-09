Owensboro resident Madison Silvert has been selected to serve as 2023 chair for Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE).
Silvert, president of the Malcolm Bryant Corporation, began working with higher education in 2007 when he first joined the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, where he served as president and executive vice president.
“It was more of a workforce perspective for me then,” he said. “We were working with local colleges and universities, and it was during that time that I was put on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).”
SACSCOC is an accrediting body for 11 states, including Kentucky.
“Every state has one public at-large member who isn’t an educator, and I acted as that on their board for a number of years,” Silvert said.
Silvert said Gov. Andy Beshear approached him a couple of years ago and asked if he’d join CPE as a board member.
As chair, Silvert said he is looking forward to supporting the “incredible and important” work CEP president Aaron Thompson and his team have done and continue to do.
“One of the most significant education pushes in my lifetime is the CPE’s 60/30 initiative that’s ongoing,” Silvert said.
The initiative aims for 60% of Kentuckians to obtain a post high school credential or degree by 2030.
“We have already made significant progress on that,” Silvert said. “When it started we were at 44%, which was below the national average. Now we are at 50.5%. It’s incredibly important work.”
Silvert said CPE is tasked with making sure Kentucky has the most qualified and competitive workforce possible.
“We are closing opportunity gaps in the state with underrepresented minority students,” he said. “Demographically the country is experiencing a shift in a number of ways. For this state to be competitive with the country, it has to represent those students.”
It is important that colleges and universities are competitive and rigorous, Silvert said.
“We want to produce incredible outcomes for students to graduate with minimal debt, gainful employment opportunities and to have a purpose,” he said.
One thing CPE does that Silvert said not many people know about is the handling of tuition.
“When it comes to state colleges and universities, we have the final say in tuition rates,” he said. “We’ve done well to keep it flat, and we’ve seen the lowest increases in the country.”
Silvert said tuition affordability is a big issue and big charge for CPE.
“We work to make sure the colleges and universities have a budget that works for them but that they can also meet the financial needs of students,” he said. “It’s a big push and a priority of mine as chair.”
Silvert holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Centre College and a juris doctorate from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. His term with CPE expires Dec. 31, 2025.
