Chase Allen Simmons, the Owensboro man who was a juvenile when he fatally shot two teens at a 2019 party in Whitesville, was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday in Daviess Circuit Court.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington formally sentenced Simmons, 20, in front of a courtroom filled with the families of Jasper “Rex” Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 15. Brown and Winstead died after Simmons shot both teens on June 1, 2019, at a yard party. A third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot, but survived.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.