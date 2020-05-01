Simply Chic Home Accents, 101A W. Third St., like most retail businesses, has been closed for more than six weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.
And Debi Ford, the owner, is anxious to see customers again.
So, at 6 p.m. Sunday, she’s launching her first “virtual shopping spree” on the store’s Facebook page.
“Pour yourself a glass of wine and join us Sunday night for our live virtual shopping spree.” Ford wrote on the page.
“We will be touring through the entire store to show you what you’ve been missing these last few weeks.” she added. “We will be showcasing our latest home decor, giftware, purses, jewelry and painted furniture. And maybe give a peek at some pieces we are working on.”
Ford said, “We heard about a woman with a shop in Wisconsin who had done this at one of her stores. She said she had fun and it did great. So, I decided to try it here.”
She said, “Nobody has been in the store in nearly two months. So, I thought they might like to see what I have.”
Ford said people have been ordering things like paint.
“I go down and take it out to the curb for them or deliver it,” she said. “But there’s no reason for me to be at the store every day. I miss it.”
Ford is chairwoman of We Are Downtown, the downtown booster group.
“Downtown is just about closed,” she said. “Only a few businesses are still open for curb service. It’s sad, especially this time of the year when it’s so pretty outside.”
The pandemic has given Ford another idea.
“I’ve never done e-commerce,” she said. “But I’m hoping to be able to start that on my website Friday (May 1). I’ve been working on that like crazy.”
Ford said, “I’ve had a good response so far on Sunday’s virtual shopping. This may be our new way of doing business.”
If people see something they like during the virtual event, “just comment or reply during the tour and we can help you right away,” she said.
Ford said, “We are taking phone orders pretty much around the clock. And we are offering curbside pickup and free local delivery when possible.”
She said there will be a few surprise giveaways during the event.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
