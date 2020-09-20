Parents or students who need extra help with distance learning during COVID-19 now have a new option.
Simply Therapy, which offers pediatric speech and occupational therapy at 1512 Frederica St., now provides one-on-one tutoring sessions for students who attend kindergarten through middle school.
“This is in addition to our dyslexia tutoring,” said Trina Pryor, co-founder and owner of Simply Therapy.
The agency started offering the new service Sept. 1.
Typically, sessions are in person, not virtual. However, virtual sessions are available if parents are more comfortable with them during the worldwide pandemic.
Simply Therapy adheres to a COVID-19 policy for in-person classes, Pryor said.
Temperatures are taken when students arrive. They are asked to wash their hands before and after sessions, and everyone in the building wears a face mask.
Tutoring sessions cost $30 per hour, Pryor said. All instructors have earned teaching degrees.
To date, business has been good, Pryor said. “We get more and more calls every day.”
The idea to offer tutoring sessions during COVID-19 came from the personal experience of both owners, Pryor and Jill Payne.
“Our own children needed extra help,” Pryor said. “Virtual learning is hard for some students. ... This is extra help to help kids complete assignments.”
Anyone who needs more information or who wants to schedule tutoring sessions should contact Simply Therapy at 270-683-9992 or info@Simply-Therapy.com.
Also, private messages may be sent to the agency via Facebook and Instagram.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
