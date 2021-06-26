Owensboro now has its biggest presence on the International Bluegrass Music Association’s board of directors since Terry Woodward, the board’s first chairman, lost an election in 1989.
Mike Simpson of Bowling Green was elected chairman of the 2,500-member organization earlier this month.
He may live in Bowling Green, but Simpson has a strong connection to Owensboro.
Simpson was a partner in Chandler Park, a 320-upscale apartment complex behind Kohl’s on Kentucky 54, which was recently sold.
He’s co-executor of the estate of the late Jack Wells, an Owensboro entrepreneur who died last year.
And Simpson was chairman of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s board in 2015, when Chris Joslin was hired as executive director and he helped co-produce ROMP back then.
Joslin said the Hall of Fame already had a great relationship with the IBMA, which created the museum more than 30 years ago and then spun it off into its own entity.
He said the museum reached an agreement with the IBMA in 2018 to house the Hall of Fame for the next 20 years — with an option to renew.
But having Simpson chairing the IBMA will make the relationship even closer, Joslin said.
Simpson, who had been IBMA board treasurer before the June 3 election, said, “The Hall of Fame, the IBMA and the IBMA Foundation need to collaborate with each other. With Chris here, that has been good in the past. But I want to see more collaboration in the future. IBMA’s roots are here in Owensboro.”
In 1985, when Woodward was chairman of the old Owensboro-Daviess County Tourist Commission, the board voted to try to create a bluegrass music association, festival, awards show and hall of fame in Owensboro.
A month later, the IBMA was formed in Nashville by the tourist commission and 56 other organizations.
Four months later, it moved to Owensboro, after the tourist commission promised it $35,000 a year for three years to make the move and volunteered to staff it.
In 1987, the IBMA took over the tourist commission’s 2-year-old bluegrass festival and it became Fan Fest.
In 1990, the first IBMA awards show handed out trophies in the Showroom Lounge of the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
In 1992, the museum opened on a part-time basis.
By 1996, IBMA’s Homecoming Week was drawing nearly 10,000 people from 48 states and more than a dozen countries.
But then, the IBMA moved its Homecoming Week, Fan Fest and awards show to Louisville, then to Nashville and more recently to Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Hall of Fame continued to thrive in Owensboro, creating ROMP — the River of Music Party — which now draws more than 25,000 fans a year to Daviess County.
Simpson also has ties to the Ohio County and the origins of bluegrass.
Cleve Baize, his great-grandfather, was one of the musicians in Rosine who a young Bill Monroe played music with at community dances.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.