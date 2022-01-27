The Owensboro Sisters Cities and Regions Board is planning an official visit from the mayor’s office of Olomouc, Czech Republic.
Board members said Olomouc, which is Owensboro’s sister city, will send a mayoral delegation either this spring or summer. The dates the board will suggest to Olomouc officials are May 18-24 or June 22-28.
The June date was suggested by Mayor Tom Watson, because its the week of the ROMP Festival at Yellow Creek Park.
“The mayor is a really big fan of having them here the week of ROMP,” said co-executive director Adrienne Carrico during Tuesday’s board meeting, which was conducted by teleconference.
Sister Cities president Michael Vanover said after the meeting that the Olomouc delegation would spend their time meeting with city and county elected officials, as well as representatives from organizations like the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.
The last time a mayoral delegation from Olomouc visited Owensboro was in 2018.
“Most of it is tied to meetings and discussion,” Vanover said. “We have a great Chamber here, one of the best in the state, so there’s some opportunity there to collaborate and work on ideas.”
Vanover said the Sister Cities’ role is to facilitate the meetings.
“We are the hands that bring everyone to the table,” he said.
The board is working on a high school student exchange that would happen in the fall.
The board also discussed hosting the Olomouc Children’s Choir. It is scheduled to tour the U.S. this summer. Children’s Choir officials contacted the board to see if the board members could arrange lodging and food if the choir comes to Owensboro on July 4-5 and performs a concert.
Carrico said the board is working on the mayoral delegation visit, as well as the local Sister Cities group’s 30th anniversary celebration.
“I don’t know how much we can take in,” Carrico said.
Possible accommodations were discussed, such as the Camp Pennyroyal Girl Scout camp in Utica. Board member Karen Campbell said the choir directors would be interested in finding host families for the choir, which is made up of teens between the ages of 13 and 19.
With the pandemic, “this is not the most opportune time” to host a children’s group, Carrico said. “The issues with COVID and housing are frightening to me.”
The board didn’t make a decision Wednesday night.
Board member Kelia West said she would contact the directors of the Kentucky Youth Chorale to see if any local families involved with the group would be interested in hosting Olomouc choir members. Carrico said she would also contact the choir directors to get additional information.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
