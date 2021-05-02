The president of Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions said the agency is focused on how it can attract economic development, and the program has helped the city by generating revenue from visitors and drawing permanent residents.
The program, which received $8,167 in the current city budget and is slated to receive the same amount in the budget commissioners will approve this month, is also creating programs to generate its own funds, board President Michael Vanover said last week.
The program is more than a student exchange, he said.
“We want economic development,” Vanover said. “It’s always going to be an important element in what we are trying to do.”
Owensboro City Commissioners briefly discussed city support for sister cities during a recent work session on the proposed 2021-22 budget, where Mayor Tom Watson suggested funding student exchanges “should be a function of the schools.”
“It’s not a financial whiz-bang for the city, never has been, never will be,” Watson said during the April 22 work session. “... This Sister Cities program basically exchanges students from the schools here ... I guess it follows the format for which it was originally designed, but there’s no economic development component to it.
“It’s basically education driven and arts driven, which is good,” Watson said, but, “it doesn’t really do what I hoped a sister city would do.”
Vanover said the Sister Cities board has added members, including a representative from the Owensboro Economic Development Corp., to work on creating economic opportunities.
Since becoming board president, economic development “has been a mission for me,” he said.
The organization receives two allocations in the city budget, $5,885 for the program that includes Olomouc, Czech Republic and the Olomouc region, and $2,279 for the Nisshin, Japan program.
“For the level we receive, we deliver 100-fold in economic support,” Vanover said.
“Just the number of Czechs that are living in Owensboro because of our relationship, that far (exceeds) any level of funding we receive,” Vanover said. When visitors from a sister city visit Owensboro, the money they spend “does a good job of stimulating the local economy.”
In terms of economic growth, Vanover said, “there are some educational ties and manufacturing ties Owensboro has with Japan, and we are trying to expand” that connection through the Nisshin program.
The program also has opportunities for adults.
“We’ve worked with GRADD (the Green River Area Development District) and have had some great exchanges,” Vanover said. “There are some professional exchanges we’ve had as well.”
Firefighters from Owensboro and Daviess County were scheduled to visit Olomouc but the trip had to be postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city Fire Chief James Howard said recently.
COVID-19 has stopped the exchange entirely for the year. But even with the pandemic, “We’ve had some open exchanges on what we were doing and how we are reacting to COVID” with other sister cities groups, Vanover said.
“We seem to have more going on than most organizations do,” he said.
The program has been a plus for the city, Vanover said.
“There have been too many people 20 years later who are still involved with us. Obviously, there’s a benefit.
“It’s not an organization where you get free trips,” Vanover said. “No one gets free anything.”
Evansville has sister city ties to Japan, Germany and Mexico. The city has not put direct funding into its sister cities since 2012, said Noah Stubbs, director of communications for the city of Evansville and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
Stubbs said the program has resulted in benefits. For example, Tochigi, Japan assisted Evansville during the 2005 tornado, and Evansville sent help to Tochigi after the 2011 tsunami, he said. Evansville also sent $1 million in medical supplies and support to help modernize a hospital in its sister city of Tizimin, Mexico.
“In the ’80s when it began, economic improvement was the focus ... then you saw a switch into more humanitarian in the 2000s and 2010s,” Stubbs said.
Watson said last week the local group’s relationship with Nisshin, Japan hasn’t been as productive in terms of business development as he would have wanted. City funds for Nisshin in last year’s budget were rolled into other sister cities programs, Watson said.
“The cultural side started getting the checks for both cities,” Watson said.
Watson said he would like for the organization to pursue business opportunities in both the Czech Republic and Japan. For example, Watson said sister cities officials could examine the possibility of selling Owensboro-made bourbon, or agricultural products, to the Czech Republic.
“There are some communities that have multiple sister cities,” Watson said. “... It’s all about creating an atmosphere of not just cultural, but ecomomic.”
The Sister Cities board should come up with its own plans for fostering economic development, Watson said.
“I don’t know if it’s City Hall’s job to create that plan.”
The Sister Cities board is also creating an “ambassador” program, where local ambassadors will fundraise and advocate for the program. The funds the ambassadors raise will allow more students into the exchange program, Vanover said.
“We have to increase funding support, and we don’t expect the city to do it,” he said.
“We are thankful for what the city gives us, but we’re curious: what level of expectation for economic development do they have” for the funds the city budgets, Vanover said.
