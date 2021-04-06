Members of the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board of directors had been holding out hope that a group of students from Olomouc, Czech Republic would be able to come to Kentucky later this year — but the visit has been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is for a group from the Czech Republic to come to Owensboro in 2022. The next time an Owensboro group will visit Olomouc will be in 2023, Sister Cities board members said Monday.
Board member Kelia West said the pandemic has complicated the process of selecting students to participate in the program.
Much of Europe, including the Czech Republic, is in the midst of another surge in COVID-19 cases: According to the Washington Post, there have been more than 36,800 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the Czech Republic in the last week. The country also experienced 1,071 COVID-19 deaths.
“They are still on virtual school, so it doesn’t look possible for them to get to know the kids,” West said Monday. The selection process involves in-person interviews and school visits.
“They interview them three times, and it’s hard to do that when it’s virtual,” West said.
Board member Ross Leigh said no Owensboro students were scheduled to travel to the Czech Republic through the program this year. The cities alternate, with Olomouc sending a delegation one year and then hosting an Owensboro group the following year.
“They’ll come here in 2022 and we’ll go over there in 2023,” West said. “We are hoping everything will get back to normal eventually.”
