The Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions board of directors heard from an official Wednesday from the Czech Republic city of Olomouc, who said upcoming elections in Olomouc could affect joint ventures and exchanges going forward.
Board members heard from Zdenka Podlipska, an Olomouc city official who coordinates Sister Cities programs, during the Sister Cities meeting at City Hall. The discussion about this week’s elections in Olomouc stemmed from talks about future exchanges and visits.
In July, the Olomouc children’s choir Campanella performed in Owensboro as part of a tour of several U.S. cities, and a delegation including the mayor of Olomouc visited Owensboro in May.
James Wells, artistic director for the Institute for Young Musicians, told board members the Kentucky Youth Chorale would be interested in collaborating with Campanella in some capacity in the future.
Board chairman Michael Vanover said the board could plan future connections between the two groups.
“We are a big supporter of any exchange between our two cities,” Vanover said.
Podlipska, who appeared via Zoom, said exchanges that involve large delegations are expensive and require financial assistance, and that upcoming city elections in Olomouc could affect future projects.
“I don’t know my budget for next year,” Podlipska said.
The elections, Podlipska said, would reflect the general feeling of Czech residents who are coping with the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and spiraling energy prices. Russia has been restricting natural gas shipments to the European Union.
“We are still very much influenced by the Russia-Ukraine war,” Podlipska said. The war has caused Ukrainian refugees to flee to the Czech Republic, while reduced natural gas availability is creating an energy crisis, she said.
“Many people are worried, and they are starting to have financial problems,” Podlipska said. “I think the municipal elections will reflect that.”
Regarding exchanges involving large groups like choirs, Vanover said, “I couldn’t see this happening every year or every other year,” but said he hopes those kinds of exchanges can continue. Podlipska said such an exchange could occur “every three to five years.”
Board members said other types of cultural exchanges could be arranged, such as virtual performances involving Owensboro and Olomouc choral groups.
“This is definitely something we can expand on and come together,” Vanover said.
After the meeting, Vanover said the city of Olomouc has been through several administrations during its history with Owensboro, and a new city government in Olomouc won’t end the relationship between the two cities.
“In our 30-year relationship with them, of all their Sister Cities, we are at the top of the list,” Vanover said. “With Sister Cities funding, it’s just a matter of how much” Olomouc allocates to exchanges.
“Are we going to be looking at three to five exchanges, or one or two? It’s not a matter of if” Olomouc officials fund the program. “It’s a matter of to what degree.”
