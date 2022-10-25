CZECH STUDENTS PIC

Eight students from Olomouc in the Czech Republic spent 10 days in Owensboro and surrounding regions, learning about the culture and community. Students from Owensboro will travel to Olomouc next year to spend 10 days in the Czech Republic.

 Submitted photo

Students from Olomouc, Czech Republic left Tuesday morning after spending 10 days in Owensboro, as well as surrounding areas, to explore the culture and community.

This trip is part of the High School Exchange program through Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions.

