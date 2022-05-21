The mayor and delegates from Owensboro’s sister city, Olomouc, Czech Republic, visited Owensboro this week, taking time to tour the city and learn about cultural and political differences between the two cities.

The City of Olomouc, Moravia, Czech Republic and Owensboro became Sister Cities in 1994. The relationships grew out of an initial contact made at the 1993 Sister Cities International conference held in Houston, Texas.

Then, in 2005, building on the existing Sister City relationship with Olomouc, the idea grew to expand the potential of the relationship. The Green River Area Development District (GRADD), representing a seven-county area in western Kentucky and the 13-county region of Olomouc Kraj in Central Moravia have reached an agreement to become Sister Regions under Sister Cities International.

The visit, according to Olomouc Mayor Miroslav Žbánek, is to commemorate 30 years of cooperation between the two cities.

“We value our program very much, as 30 years ago the Communist regime stopped its rule, and Owensboro was one of the first western cities who welcomed us into a democratic world,” he said. “By our presence here, I believe we show that we support this cooperation.”

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said the visit has “been a very nice exchange.”

The group, he said, has been touring the city nonstop, and both parties have learned a lot from each other. One delegate from the Olomouc party, he said, was even able to do some mandolin “pickin” at the Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame.

Žbánek said the welcoming from Owensboro residents and community leaders has made them feel like a second family.

He said the Olomouc groups has been shown around to the best places in Owensboro, including the Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame, Green River Distilling Company, Hill View Farms, City Hall, RiverPark Center and the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, to more infrastructural visits, like the OMU Water Treatment Plant, the fire station and even several local restaurants.

“I would like to praise Owensboro for how wisely they have invested in the development of the city in the last 10 years,” Žbánek said. “I think Owensboro is becoming even more of a destination to visit.”

Žbánek said the group has learned a lot during its visit, including information about the economy, how the healthcare system functions, real estate and that the two cities, while sporting many differences, have some similarities.

“We have found it interesting that our countries and cities also have similarities with our complicated military and cultural histories,” he said. “The controversy about the Confederate statue at the Courthouse is a reminder of our historical monuments. In our case, there are statues representing how the Soviets helped liberate us in WWII. But now, we are witnessing them as the aggressor with the attack on Ukraine.”

