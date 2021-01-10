The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will continue its solo exhibition of Indiana fiber artist Penny Sisto.

The exhibit, titled “Iconic Images: Portraits in Fiber” originally accompanied the museum’s 44th annual Holiday Forest. Sisto’s exhibit will continue through Feb. 19.

The Sisto exhibition, sponsored by Swedish Match, Atmos Energy and Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Co., features “figurative images of famous people and mythical characters in the format of monumental quilted wall hangings,” a news release says.

Sisto was born in the Orkney Islands near Scotland and spent her adolescent years in Kenya living for a time with a Masai tribe.

In Kenya, she enhanced stitchery skills that she learned from her Scottish grandmother.

Her work is featured locally in the collections of Brescia University and the Museum of Fine Art.

The Sisto exhibition features 60 textile works and reflects her advocacy for social justice and peace.

Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, said the collection of pieces on display is “extraordinary and very unique.”

“It’s not the kind of art form one generally runs into,” she said.

The museum has been connected with Sisto since the early 1980’s when she had her first solo show there. They came to know her work through working with the Trappist Monastery in Bardstown, Hood said.

“Her work has matured and developed and is absolutely superior,” Hood said. “She learned much of her art form through influence from her grandmother, who was also an accomplished fiber artist. Then (Sisto) spent her time in Africa and that has influenced her work in the past few decades.”

Hood also said the museum is preparing to release its 2021 calendar, which is due to go public within the next few weeks.

More information about that, along with this current Sisto exhibition is available on the museum’s website www.omfa.us.

Museum hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission into the museum is free, but donations are encouraged of $3 for adults and $2 for kids.

For more information call 270-685-3181.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315