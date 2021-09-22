Six area high school students are among 16,000 students across the nation to qualify for the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
They now advance in the competition for the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships that are valued at more than $30 million. The scholarships will be awarded next spring.
The students, who represent Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County schools, have all earned the National Merit Semifinalist designation based on their Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, scores. They also qualify based on how they scored on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
There are usually about 1.6 million entrants to the competition, with about 50,000 high-scorers.
Two of the area students — Hunter Wimsatt and Yasmina Muradova — are enrolled at Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky, but they previously were enrolled at Owensboro Catholic High School and Muhlenberg County High School, respectively.
Wimsatt, the son of Brad and Alissa Wimsatt, and Muradova, the daughter of Johongir Muradova and Margarita Asranbayeva, are dual-enrolled.
Apollo High School’s Catherine Wright, daughter of Joseph and Stacy Wright, Owensboro High School’s Dylan Mather, the son of Michael and Jenni Mather, and Ohio County High School’s Taylor Dayman, son of Sonya and the late Christopher Dayman, are also semifinalists.
Indong Paul Han, son of Sangwon Han and Youngmee Lee, was enrolled at Hancock County High School when he took the qualifying tests, but he now attends Hazard County schools.
Cristy Dame, Apollo High School guidance counselor for seniors, said National Merit Semifinalists score within the top 1% of testers in the commonwealth and are among the top in the nation. To be named a semifinalist is “quite an accomplishment,” she said.
“Many colleges award a full scholarship if students make it to the National Scholar Finalist level,” she said. “That’s huge.”
She and other senior guidance counselors always encourage students to begin taking the PSAT and SAT during their freshman year, she said.
Monica Rice, Owensboro High School college and career readiness coordinator, said becoming a National Merit Semifinalist “truly reveals a student’s scholastic power.”
“The very brightest students prove their intellect by scoring high on the PSAT,” Rice said. “Semifinalists are the highest scoring students in the state. This recognition is one way to showcase a student’s academic talents.”
She also noted the opportunity for scholarships as being important for students, along with giving those students a sense of confidence.
“Many of the students who pursue this are also looking at private schools or Ivy League colleges,” she said. “Knowing they are National Merit Semifinalists helps them feel a sense of certainty that they can academically compete with the best of the best in the country.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
