The Green River District Health Department reported six new cases of coronavirus in the region on Saturday.
Four were in Daviess County and two in Henderson.
That brings the total in the seven-county district to 576.
Nineteen are currently hospitalized.
Although there is concern for older people during the pandemic, figures for the region show 103 cases among those 60 and older and 250 among those 30 to 50 years old.
The average age of patients in the region is 43.
But patients have ranged from 7 months old to 93 years old.
A gender breakdown shows 55.5% men and 44.5% women have been diagnosed with the virus.
Daviess County has had 285 cases and four deaths.
The health department said it will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.
Curbside testing will be at clinic sites in McLean and Webster counties on Tuesday.
Testing will also be done from the department’s mobile unit in Fordsville on Tuesday.
It will also be available at the department’s Daviess, Hancock, Henderson and Union County locations on Wednesday.
To schedule an appointment, go to https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.