A 66-year-old Daviess County man has died from COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
To date, the virus has killed six of the county’s residents.
Beshear also announced the state’s third death of a health care worker. The 52-year-old woman lived in Jefferson County.
The governor reported 289 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 10,977.
In addition, he announced eight more deaths, bringing that total to 466.
On Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases — three in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 717.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases, leaving that county’s total at 498.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.