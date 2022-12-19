With the holiday season coming to a close and drop in temperatures arriving, people are making their way to embrace the final moments of 2022 with friends and family.
And since Nov. 25, community members and folks from out-of-town have been heading downtown to “Energy on Ice,” the 80-foot by 60-foot synthetic ice rink set up on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, that’s been open for outdoor skating along the edge of the Ohio River for its second year.
The set-up also includes skate rentals and concessions, along with a number of themed nights ranging from glow skating, Fairytale and Superhero Day, having the opportunity to skate with Santa and more.
Last year, the event — sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and the Staton Family Foundation — saw 2,200 skaters come out, and Jeff Esposito, general manager for the convention center and the Owensboro Sportscenter, said it’s continued to see success.
“Our sponsors, as well as the city, had a really nice vision to bring this amenity to Owensboro; and it’s been going well,” he said. “We had, unfortunately, a couple of dates that we weren’t able to conduct it because of rain, but that’s not entirely unusual for an outside event.
“The response has been good, and people that attend are happy.”
Premere Johnson and his girlfriend, Bree Morris, made the 45-minute trip from Evansville to skate a couple of laps.
“He surprised me actually with a little ice skating date,” Morris said.
“She sort of gave me a hint (about ice skating) a few weeks ago,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Morris felt the location is part of the attractiveness of the event, while Johnson also added it can be a good spot for a family outing.
“It’s definitely beautiful,” Morris said. “...Good visuals, for sure.”
“It’s something good for the family to do if most people don’t venture down to the downtown area much,” Johnson said.
Esposito feels the event has been able to cater to all ages.
“Owensboro … has done a terrific job building up the riverfront and making it an attraction …,” he said. “To bring this down where people can come downtown and shop or get a bite to eat and take a break and take the kids ice skating — it just brings a little something for everybody.”
